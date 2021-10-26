Leanne Morgan to Bring BIG PANTY TOUR to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Outback Presents has announced comedian Leanne Morgan's first national headlining tour will continue across the United States in 2022. Today, the rising star revealed The Big Panty Tour will bring her hit stand-up comedy routine to the masses in 37 new cities.

"I'll be coming to a city near you and it's going to be so much fun! Come as you are with the people you love. I'll have on big panties, and I suggest you do too! If you want to laugh and have a good time, get your tickets and I'll see you there. We'll have a ball. Oh, and people in little panties are welcome, too. XOXO," says Morgan.

Morgan's style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps fans coming back for more. As a married stay-at-home mother of three, people often accuse Morgan of spying on them because she seems to be living their same life. The fact that so many can relate to her comedy has made Morgan a hit even among the strangest of audiences.



"Leanne is a one-of-a-kind comedian," notes Morgan's manager Matt Van De Water. "Outback is the best comedy promoter in the business. I have no doubt the pairing will result in sold out shows everywhere. I can't wait!"

"We are very excited to collaborate with Leanne on launching the next stage of her career," adds Outback Presents show coordinator Taylor Freeman. "Her ability to tell a story and connect with her audience comes so naturally, and she is a total pro. This is going to be a great year for her and we're thrilled to be a part of it."



Morgan is exclusively represented by Valentijn Sloot at the Gersh Agency and Matt Van De Water at Caravan Management.



While performing in San Antonio, Morgan was asked to appear at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and shortly thereafter appeared on ABC's The View in a comical housewife segment. She appeared as a finalist on Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom and toured three years with the Southern Fried Chicks. She has appeared in comedy clubs, performing arts centers, and theaters all over the nation. She held a contract with Warner Brothers and ABC to develop a sitcom based on her comedy and also collaborated with legendary writer/producer Matt Williams ("Roseanne," "Home Improvement") on a half-hour comedy project. Her celebrity fans include Dr. Phil and Paula Deen. She has appeared on both of their shows. Her comedy is in daily rotation at Sirius.

Tickets for the 2022 dates go on sale this Friday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

For more information on Leanne Morgan, visit leannemorgan.com.

LEANNE MORGAN - THE BIG PANTY TOUR 2022

Friday, January 7, 2022 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Reading, PA Santander PAC

Friday, January 14, 2022 Greensboro, NC Tanger Center

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

Friday, February 4, 2022 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Saturday, February 5, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

Friday, February 11, 2022 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

Saturday, February 12, 2022 Durham, NC DPAC

Friday, February 25, 2022 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theatre

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

Friday, March 4, 2022 Madison, WI Overture Hall

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Memphis, TN Orpheum

Friday, March 18, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center

Friday, April 1, 2022 Rockford, IL Coronado PAC

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre

Friday, April 22, 2022 Dayton, OH Schuster Center

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

Friday, May 13, 2022 Melbourne, FL Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Ft. Myers, FL Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Friday, June 3, 2022 Boise, ID Morrison Center

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Friday, June 10, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall

Saturday, June 11, 2022 Cleveland, OH Connor Palace

Friday, June 17, 2022 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Friday, June 24, 2022 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

Friday, August 5, 2022 Fort Wayne, IN Embassy Theatre

Saturday, August 6, 2022 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater

Friday, August 12, 2022 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

Friday, August 19, 2022 Little Rock, AR Robinson Performance Hall

Saturday, August 20, 2022 Huntsville, AL VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Friday, August 26, 2022 Fort Smith, AR ArcBest Performing Arts Center

Saturday, August 27, 2022 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

About Leanne Morgan

Leanne knew at the age of 5 that she wanted to be a comedian but being born and raised right outside of Nashville, in Middle Tennessee, in a farming community of 500 people, she didn't know how in the world it was going to happen. She grew up loving comedy and her very funny and encouraging mother, Lucille, allowed her to skip kindergarten to stay home and watch Hollywood Squares and Match Game. At age 10, after "killing" in the 4-H talent show, she was bitten by the performance bug.

After graduating from high school, Leanne was feeling the lure of Hollywood, but the idea of moving was unheard of and too daunting for a country girl who had never been away from home, so she enrolled in college at The University of Tennessee, where she graduated (by the skin of her teeth) with a degree in Child and Family Studies. Her greatest desire in life was to be a mother. She married her husband Chuck and they moved to Bean Station, TN in the beautiful foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Chuck owned a mobile home refurbishing business and Leanne worked with him...for a very short time. Chuck liked to boss and Leanne wasn't one to be bossed, so she decided to get pregnant instead!

After having her first baby, she was in absolute heaven, but she still had a tug in her heart to do stand-up. To make a little spending money, Leanne started selling jewelry at home parties. She was supposed to talk about the jewelry but instead talked about breastfeeding, hemorrhoids and being a mama. Women thought she was funny, somebody peed on a couch and before she knew it she was booked out a year in advance. The company saw what was happening and asked her to speak at their sales rallies. It was there that women started saying, "you need to do stand up!" That gave Leanne the courage to really go for it!

Her husband sold his business and went to work for a large company that took them to San Antonio. Leanne finally had access to comedy clubs and things quickly started to happen. She appeared on The View's "Hilarious Housewives" segment, Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom and has toured with the Southern Fried Chicks. Leanne continued to work theaters, clubs and corporate events while raising three children with her husband back in Tennessee, which she still calls home.

Leanne's storied career has landed her on stage at the Montreal Comedy Festival and has brought her development deals for her own sitcom with ABC and Warner Brothers, writer/producer Matt Williams ("Rosanne" and "Home Improvement"),TV Land and currently with Sony Television. I guess you could say she's the Mrs. Maisel of Appalachia!

Clips from Leanne's Dry Bar Comedy Special "So Yummy" garnered over 50 million views and opened her up to a whole new audience. Her fan base continued to grow when she shared heartfelt messages and Jell-O salad recipes from her back porch during the pandemic, and assured people that "everything's gonna be alright." Her relatability makes everyone feel as if she's talking directly to them!

Now after 22 years in comedy, Leanne is embarking on her 100-city Big Panty Tour across the U.S. with Outback Presents. Leanne is a wife and mother of three from Knoxville, TN. Now that her children are grown, Leanne is so grateful to have this opportunity at this time in her life. And to top it all off, she's got a new grandbaby....SO YUMMY!