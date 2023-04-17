Jason Posnock Appointed President & CEO of Brevard Music Center

The Board of Trustees of the Brevard Music Center (BMC) has named Jason Posnock President and CEO, succeeding Mark Weinstein, who is retiring this year after ten years at BMC. Posnock will assume the leadership of the distinguished 87-year-old summer music institute and festival, effective October 2023.

Currently Vice President & Chief Artistic Officer of Brevard Music Center, Posnock is a key member of the executive management team and plays a leading role in all aspects of the institution. As BMC's head of concert programming and presenting, he works closely with BMC Artistic Director Keith Lockhart to breathe life into Brevard's teaching and performing mission by overseeing the enrollment of over 700 gifted musicians each year, programming over 80 concerts each summer festival season, and curating a Fall/Spring multi-genre series in Parker Concert Hall.

"As a mission-driven, purpose-filled arts organization, Jason serves as the 'artistic conscience' of our institution," said Mark Weinstein, current president and CEO of Brevard Music Center. "No one knows and loves BMC more than Jason. He is the perfect choice and possesses all of the skills necessary to confidently lead Brevard Music Center into the future."

A respected musician with a deep passion for educating the next generation of young artists, Posnock's enduring admiration for BMC began when he joined the faculty of Brevard's summer music festival in 2006. Two years later he became a full-time member of the BMC artistic staff and - over the next 15 years - assumed increasing responsibilities over artistic planning and educational programming.

Posnock cites new program development, broadening BMC's educational and performance genres, and establishing and solidifying partnerships with leading universities, institutions, and orchestras among his career highlights with the Music Center. Recent accomplishments include serving on the lead team responsible for the $2.5 million acoustical renovation to Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium, the development of BMC's Legendary Artist Series, and the building of the new $6.5 million 400-seat Parker Concert Hall - the first year-round performance venue on the BMC campus.

"Over the last fifteen years, I have had the great pleasure of working alongside Jason Posnock, and I have watched with great admiration his growth into the fully-formed arts leader he is today," said Keith Lockhart, Artistic Director of Brevard Music Center. "No one knows more about what the Brevard Music Center is, and what it can be, and no one is more fully invested in our mission. I am excited to work together with Jason as we look ahead to the next chapter of this great institution."

As a concert violinist, Posnock has enjoyed a versatile musical career both in the United States and internationally, having performed regularly in such prominent American ensembles as the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Concertmaster of the Asheville Symphony since 2007, Posnock has appeared as soloist, chamber musician, and orchestral member in venues throughout the world, collaborating with such renowned artists as Emanuel Ax, David Krakauer, Ursula Oppens, Andrés Cárdenes, Andrés Díaz, and the American Chamber Players.

"Jason's contributions to our organization and his impact on the range and quality of our programming are infinite in size and scope," said Martha Coursey, chair of the Brevard Music Center Board of Trustees. "His expertise, musicianship and collaborative leadership style have elevated BMC in the hearts and minds of our many constituents - including faculty, students, guest artists, patrons, alumni, and the Brevard community-at-large - helping to solidify our local, regional and national reputation as one of the country's premier classical music institutes and festivals. Jason's appointment not only ensures a smooth transition in administrative leadership, but also a seamless continuity of artistic collaboration between him and our Artistic Director Keith Lockhart."

Originally from New Jersey, Posnock attended Princeton University, graduating with honors in 1994. He went on to earn the ARCM(PG) degree from the Royal College of Music, London, and Performance Residency Certificate from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Most recently, Posnock received his MBA from the College of Business at the University of Nebraska. He lives in Brevard with his wife, flutist Dilshad Posnock who serves on BMC's Artist Faculty, and their two children Max and Lylah.

Founded in 1936, the Brevard Music Center stands as one of this country's premier summer classical music training programs and festivals. Each summer, over 700 gifted students come to the Music Center from across the United States and around the world to study with a distinguished faculty and renowned guest artists. Brevard's hallmark is the powerful sense of community that re-emerges each year as faculty and students present inspiring concerts and events to summer audiences.

For more information visit brevardmusic.org.