Eastern Music Festival Receives Three Multi-Year Gifts To Start The 2020 Season

Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro's nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, announces the receipt of three significant donor gifts totaling $130,000. Each multi-year gift will provide continued support for the Festival and for young artist scholarships. The donors have requested their names to be kept private at this time.

"We are so appreciative of the generosity of these three commitments as we start our 2020 annual campaign season," said EMF director of development Deborah Kintzing. "These gifts reflect each donor's passion for EMF and for nurturing the artistic talents of our young classical musicians. EMF benefits from multi-year gifts by allowing us to receive support now while also giving us the ability to plan for the future," added Kintzing.

Eastern Music Festival stands among the country's premier summer music educational programs and classical music festivals. For 59 years, EMF has served three equally important missions: to provide exemplary music education; to present and produce engaging concerts that meet the highest artistic standards and to serve as a cornerstone cultural institution in the Triad.

Each summer, hundreds of music students from across the globe come to Greensboro, N.C., to study with EMF's acclaimed faculty and guest artists. 80% of these talented young artists receive merit and/or need-based scholarships to attend EMF. EMF provides more than $350,000 in annual scholarships to deserving and talented students attending the summer festival.

On February 29, 2020, the Festival will host its annual scholarship gala, themed TAKE A LEAP WITH US. The evening will celebrate Sylvia and Norman Samet for their enduring investment of time and resources to EMF to continue its mission guiding young musicians. Earlier this year, The Sylvia and Norman Samet Eastern Music Festival Endowment Fund was established at the Jewish Foundation of Greensboro to benefit EMF's annual fund.

"We are honored to be recognized by EMF because it is such an important part of why we love Greensboro. We believe that EMF is the crown jewel of the arts in the community and that it enhances the lives of those who live here," said Sylvia Samet. "We hope our affection for this Festival will help others realize how fortunate we are to have Eastern Music Festival in our midst."

The TAKE A LEAP WITH US scholarship gala will be held at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art. Tickets will go on sale in January 2020. For more information, call EMF at 336-333-7450, ext. 223.

Eastern Music Festival's 59th season will be June 27 - August 1, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C.





