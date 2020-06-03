Creative Arts Camp in Wilmington Prepares to Kick Off Sessions This Month

Creative Arts Camp in Wilmington, NC is gearing up for eight weeks of full-day and half-day programs this summer.

The programs are aimed for children ages 4 and up, and begin on June 22. The camp is held at the Hannah Block USO Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

"It's one of the oldest performing arts and visual arts camps in southeastern North Carolina," Executive Director Susan Habas told local news outlet WWAY 3. "We've been doing it since 2000."

The camp is designed for both beginners, and seasoned theater kids alike.

"It is a very safe environment for them to play and learn, be with their friends," Habas said. "Performing in visual arts has been proven to build self confidence and supports classroom learning as well."

Habas also said that organizers are closely following guidelines from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and says that the health of campers and counselors is the number one priority. The camp vows to follow social distancing guidelines, extend drop off and pick up times for parents, and conduct temperature checks and health screenings.

In additional, the camp's traditional theatrical performance held at the end of the summer will be moved to either a live-streamed or video format, or will be presented with a reduced audience size.

To register for the camp, go to WilmingtonCommunityArts.org or call 910-341-7860.

Read the original story on WWAY 3.

Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You