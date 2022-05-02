Comedian Chris D'Elia To Perform At The Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts, October 21

Comedian Chris D'Elia is coming to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh on Friday, October 21.

The venue pre-sale will begin Thursday, May 5 at 10am local time and on-sale Friday, May 6 at 10am local time. For tickets and more info go to dukeenergycenterraleigh.com.

Chris D'Elia has become one of the most in-demand performers in comedy. His highly successful podcast CONGRATULATIONS WITH CHRIS D'ELIA has been a mainstay on iTunes' comedy podcast charts since its debut in February 2017. He is also a co-star on THE KING AND THE STING AND THE WING with Brendan Schuab.

As a stand-up, D'Elia is has toured the US and Canada with his show, FOLLOW THE LEADER. D'Elia has three comedy specials available on Netflix, NO PAIN (2020), MAN ON FIRE (2017), INCORRIGIBLE (2015), and he was chosen as one of four comics to represent the US in Netflix's 2019 Series COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD which features 47 comedians from 13 regions in eight different languages. His first special, WHITE MALE, BLACK COMIC, debuted on Comedy Central in 2013 and he can be seen on Comedy Central's ROAST OF Justin Bieber (2015).

D'Elia is also a father. His son, Calvin, was born in 2020.