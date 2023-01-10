Christian, Jewish, and Theatre Organizations Partner For MY NAME IS ASHER LEV

Ridge Road Baptist Church, Jewish for Good, and Aggregate Theatre Company have announced their partnership in presenting My Name Is Asher Lev February 3-19.

Adapted by Aaron Posner from the book by Chaim Potok, My Name Is Asher Lev follows the journey of a young Jewish painter torn between his Hasidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship with his parents and community, young Asher realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. This stirring adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist.

Performance Dates/Times

This production of My Name Is Asher Lev will perform for two weekends in Raleigh at Ridge Road Baptist Church and then transfer for one weekend in Durham at Jewish for Good (formerly known as Levin Jewish Community Center).

Ridge Road Baptist Church Jewish for Good

2011 Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 1937 W Cornwallis Rd, Durham, NC 27705

Friday, February 3 @ 7:30 PM Thursday, February 16 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 4 @ 7:30 PM (No Friday performance)

Sunday, February 5 @ 2:00 PM Saturday, February 18 @ 7:30 PM

Friday, February 10 @ 7:30 PM Sunday, February 19 @ 2:00 PM

Saturday, February 11 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 12 @ 2:00 PM

Live pre-show music begins 45 minutes before each performance at Ridge Road and 30 minutes before each performance at Jewish for Good.

Aggregate Theatre Company has assembled a team of topnotch talent in presenting Asher Lev, filled with established names that will be well recognized by Triangle theatergoers. Director Marshall Botvinick leads the three-person cast that stars Liam Yates as Asher Lev, Ryan Madanick as the male ensemble roles, and Rebecca Bossen as the female ensemble roles. The production team includes Sarah Wienecke as set designer, Jane Caradale as costume designer, and David Sebren as lighting designer. Jeremy Vance is the production stage manager with Aggregate owner Matthew Hager as producer. Hager says, "One of the challenges of My Name Is Asher Lev is that to be told well, the story requires a team as developed in their humanity as their artistry. Aggregate could not be prouder to have such a group assembled as ours that is overflowing with both of these qualities."

In an effort to provide ample opportunities for artistic enjoyment and discussions, there are many other events scheduled around My Names Is Asher Lev beyond the play itself. Saturday afternoon discussion panels will feature such experts as Ray Dooley to dive into the creative process and artistic calling. Post-show talkbacks with the cast, creative team, and local religious leaders will give audiences more time to understand the world of the play after viewing. Also, live music by singer-songwriter Eliana Light, vocalist Emily Levinstone, and others will begin prior to each performance of Asher Lev to provide audiences with a uniquely rich experience and set the stage for the play.

For a complete schedule of events, please visit rrbch.com/mosaic.