Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christian, Jewish, and Theatre Organizations Partner For MY NAME IS ASHER LEV

Performances run February 3-19.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Christian, Jewish, and Theatre Organizations Partner For MY NAME IS ASHER LEV

Ridge Road Baptist Church, Jewish for Good, and Aggregate Theatre Company have announced their partnership in presenting My Name Is Asher Lev February 3-19.

Adapted by Aaron Posner from the book by Chaim Potok, My Name Is Asher Lev follows the journey of a young Jewish painter torn between his Hasidic upbringing and his desperate need to fulfill his artistic promise. When his artistic genius threatens to destroy his relationship with his parents and community, young Asher realizes he must make a difficult choice between art and faith. This stirring adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist.

Performance Dates/Times

This production of My Name Is Asher Lev will perform for two weekends in Raleigh at Ridge Road Baptist Church and then transfer for one weekend in Durham at Jewish for Good (formerly known as Levin Jewish Community Center).

Ridge Road Baptist Church Jewish for Good

2011 Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607 1937 W Cornwallis Rd, Durham, NC 27705

Friday, February 3 @ 7:30 PM Thursday, February 16 @ 7:30 PM

Saturday, February 4 @ 7:30 PM (No Friday performance)

Sunday, February 5 @ 2:00 PM Saturday, February 18 @ 7:30 PM

Friday, February 10 @ 7:30 PM Sunday, February 19 @ 2:00 PM

Saturday, February 11 @ 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 12 @ 2:00 PM

Live pre-show music begins 45 minutes before each performance at Ridge Road and 30 minutes before each performance at Jewish for Good.

Aggregate Theatre Company has assembled a team of topnotch talent in presenting Asher Lev, filled with established names that will be well recognized by Triangle theatergoers. Director Marshall Botvinick leads the three-person cast that stars Liam Yates as Asher Lev, Ryan Madanick as the male ensemble roles, and Rebecca Bossen as the female ensemble roles. The production team includes Sarah Wienecke as set designer, Jane Caradale as costume designer, and David Sebren as lighting designer. Jeremy Vance is the production stage manager with Aggregate owner Matthew Hager as producer. Hager says, "One of the challenges of My Name Is Asher Lev is that to be told well, the story requires a team as developed in their humanity as their artistry. Aggregate could not be prouder to have such a group assembled as ours that is overflowing with both of these qualities."

In an effort to provide ample opportunities for artistic enjoyment and discussions, there are many other events scheduled around My Names Is Asher Lev beyond the play itself. Saturday afternoon discussion panels will feature such experts as Ray Dooley to dive into the creative process and artistic calling. Post-show talkbacks with the cast, creative team, and local religious leaders will give audiences more time to understand the world of the play after viewing. Also, live music by singer-songwriter Eliana Light, vocalist Emily Levinstone, and others will begin prior to each performance of Asher Lev to provide audiences with a uniquely rich experience and set the stage for the play.

For a complete schedule of events, please visit rrbch.com/mosaic.




Comedian Kevin James Comes To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts May 7 Photo
Comedian Kevin James Comes To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts May 7
Comedian and Emmy nominated actor Kevin James, known for the sitcom The King of Queens, will be bringing The Irregardless Tour to Raleigh.
Switchyard Theatre Company Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER Next Month Photo
Switchyard Theatre Company Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER Next Month
Switchyard Theatre Company's second season in the Triangle continues with a diversity-infused twist on a traditional British farce. Noel Coward's 1939 comedy Present Laughter follows egocentric actor Garry Essendine, his quirky entourage and his unhinged followers, through a series of crises as he prepares for a world tour and confronts the reality of impending middle age.
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical follows the life and career of legendary recording artist Tina Turner. The story begins with her upbringing in Nutbush, Tennessee, continues with her tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner, and ends with her transformation into the global queen of rock 'n' roll. In case anyone's wondering, this is a different dramatization from the 1993 Academy Award nominated biographical film, What's Love Got to Do With It.
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April
The Color Purple comes to the North Carolina Theatre this year. Performances run April 22- April 30, 2023 in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


Christian, Jewish, and Theatre Organizations Partner For MY NAME IS ASHER LEVChristian, Jewish, and Theatre Organizations Partner For MY NAME IS ASHER LEV
January 10, 2023

Ridge Road Baptist Church, Jewish for Good, and Aggregate Theatre Company have announced their partnership in presenting My Name Is Asher Lev February 3-19.
Comedian Kevin James Comes To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts May 7Comedian Kevin James Comes To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts May 7
January 9, 2023

Comedian and Emmy nominated actor Kevin James, known for the sitcom The King of Queens, will be bringing The Irregardless Tour to Raleigh.
Switchyard Theatre Company Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER Next MonthSwitchyard Theatre Company Presents PRESENT LAUGHTER Next Month
January 9, 2023

Switchyard Theatre Company's second season in the Triangle continues with a diversity-infused twist on a traditional British farce. Noel Coward's 1939 comedy Present Laughter follows egocentric actor Garry Essendine, his quirky entourage and his unhinged followers, through a series of crises as he prepares for a world tour and confronts the reality of impending middle age.
THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in AprilTHE COLOR PURPLE Comes to the North Carolina Theatre in April
January 4, 2023

The Color Purple comes to the North Carolina Theatre this year. Performances run April 22- April 30, 2023 in the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater.
DREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in FebruaryDREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in February
December 27, 2022

Dreamgirls is coming to North Carolina Theatre in February. Performances begin February 7th through February 12th, 2023.
share