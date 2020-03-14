Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Announces Program Changes Due to Covid-19

In light of ongoing developments involving COVID-19, Children's Theatre of Charlotte has made the following program changes:


We are monitoring developments and will update our patrons and program participants directly via web, social media, and email if there are any additional changes to our programming.

The impact of canceled school, touring company, and public performances will have very real financial consequences for Children's Theatre. Making a gift to support the theatre and transferring your ticket purchase to a donation or voucher is highly valued during this critical time.

If you have any other questions or concerns, please call or email our box office. Our staff and associates will still be able to assist you during this time.

Box Office Hours: Monday - Friday, Noon - 5 p.m.
Box Office Phone Number: 704.973.2828
Box Office Email: boxoffice@ctcharlotte.org

Children's Theater of Charlotte thanks you for your patience, understanding, and continued support.




