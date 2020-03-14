Children's Theatre Of Charlotte Announces Program Changes Due to Covid-19

In light of ongoing developments involving COVID-19, Children's Theatre of Charlotte has made the following program changes:

All performances of GRIMMZ Fairy Tales are canceled. If you have purchased tickets, please visit https://ctcharlotte.wufoo.com/forms/q1u459kz1wol0ki/

Dragons Love Tacos will now open on April 24 and run through May 17. If you have purchased tickets, please visit https://ctcharlotte.wufoo.com/forms/qmuutv11p7jubh/

All performances of Afflicted: Daughters of Salem will be postponed to a future date. If you have purchased tickets, please visit https://ctcharlotte.wufoo.com/forms/q1jouf040m1jd5m/

Changes to our OnStage program are being directly communicated to participants.

The March 27th mini-camp is now canceled. Our box office will be reaching out to participants directly.



We are monitoring developments and will update our patrons and program participants directly via web, social media, and email if there are any additional changes to our programming.



The impact of canceled school, touring company, and public performances will have very real financial consequences for Children's Theatre. Making a gift to support the theatre and transferring your ticket purchase to a donation or voucher is highly valued during this critical time.



If you have any other questions or concerns, please call or email our box office. Our staff and associates will still be able to assist you during this time.



Box Office Hours: Monday - Friday, Noon - 5 p.m.

Box Office Phone Number: 704.973.2828

Box Office Email: boxoffice@ctcharlotte.org



Children's Theater of Charlotte thanks you for your patience, understanding, and continued support.





