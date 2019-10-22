Cape Fear Regional Theatre Presents NO CHILD…

Cape Fear Regional Theatre presents the hilariously thought-provoking play "No Child..." October 31-November 17. Written by Nilaja Sun "No Child..." tells the story of Ms. Sun, a teaching artist in the Bronx at fictional Malcom X High School. In order to build community, Ms. Sun must navigate teenage angst and overworked administrators. "No Child..." sheds light on the life changing impact one teacher can have in their students' lives.

This show is directed by Kaja Dunn, an Assistant Professor of Acting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Dunn was recently recognized in American Theatre Magazine for developing the Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Intimacy Initiative (EDIII) for Theatrical Intimacy Education (TIE). She is also directing the World Premiere of "Edges of Time" at PlayMakers Repertory Company in April. Performers include Tara Whitney Rison as Ms. Sun with Andrea Somera, Monet Marshall, Ja'Maul Johnson, and Brandon Rivera playing a wide range of characters including students and other school faculty.

CFRT is excited to announce that playwright Nilaja Sun will be attending the 7:30pm Military Appreciation Night performance of "No Child..." on Wednesday, November 6. Sun will speak and answer audience questions following the performance. Sun has won multiple awards for "No Child..." including an Obie Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards.

"No Child..." has previews on Thursday, October 31st and Friday, November 1st where tickets are only $15, and opens Saturday, November 2nd at 7:30pm. The performance schedule is Wednesday though Friday at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 7:30pm (with a matinee on Saturday, November 16,) and 2:00pm on Sundays. Tickets are $25. As a Blue Star Theater, CFRT offers Military Discounts for all performances and hosts Military Appreciation Nights (Nov. 6). CFRT will host a Teacher Appreciation Night where all educators receive a 25% discount on tickets on Friday, November 8. The show runs through November 17th. For tickets and information visit: cfrt.org or call the box office at 910.323.4233.





