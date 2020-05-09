Cape Fear Regional Theater Organizes Dance Challenge For Cumberland County Seniors

Cape Fear Regional Theater is organizing a dance challenge for Cumberland County seniors who are unable to have their graduation due to the health crisis, ABC 11 reports.

The theater, along with the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, invites all public, private and homeschool seniors to join the project, which involves dancing to Meghan Trainor's song "I Love Me." The dance was choreographed by Emmy-award winning celebrity choreographer Tyce Diorio.

"I think it's a good challenge, I think it's so fun and the song is great," Diorio said.

Students who sign up will be able to take online lessons with Diorio, who will teach them the dance. Then, each student will submit their own video dancing to the song. Ashley Owen, the Marketing Director of CFRT, will edit the full video together and post it to Facebook on May 30 at 8 p.m. on their Facebook page.

"There's a lot of TikTok happening right now, especially in that age group," Mary-Kate Burke, the Artistic Director at CFRT, said. "So, there's a lot of desire to do something creative, while you're quarantined or stuck at home."



Cumberland County School System encourage participants to wear their graduation cap and gown, school colors, or even their prom suit or dress.

If you live in Cumberland County and want to participate or sign your child up, you can click here for the registration form.

Read more on ABC 11.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You