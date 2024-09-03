Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present Michael Frayn's COPENHAGEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Burning Coal Theatre Company will present Michael Frayn's Copenhagen, directed by Jerome Davis. Copenhagen will run October 10th - 27th, 2024, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+) or $20 (students, teachers, active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. October 11th is ‘College Night', with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. October 13th is ‘Pay What You Can' day.

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

About COPENHAGEN

Copenhagen is a semi-fictional account of the meeting between physicists Werner Heisenberg and Niels Bohr at Bohr's home in Copenhagen in 1941 during the throes of World War II. Heisenberg and Bohr, accompanied by Bohr's wife Margrethe, revisit their personal and professional entanglements throughout decades of war, turmoil, and scientific advancement. The trio reenacts and simultaneously analyzes their mysterious gathering, weaving in and out of various points in their shared past. For Heisenberg and Bohr, the question will always remain: what happened on that critical night when the world's future hung in the balance?

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More