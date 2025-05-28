BWW Q&A: David Furr of PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Theatre Raleigh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Raleigh is proud to welcome Tony and Drama Desk–nominated actor David Furr to its stage in the swashbuckling adventure Peter and the Starcatcher. A stalwart of both Broadway and regional theatre, Furr has consistently dazzled audiences with his fearless versatility—moving effortlessly from the electric intensity of Burn This to the uproarious timing of Noises Off, each earning him nominations for Broadway’s highest honors. His return to intimate regional work underscores Theatre Raleigh’s dedication to mounting productions that blend grand storytelling with the close-knit energy of a committed ensemble.

With an impressive résumé that spans Shakespeare in the Park to world-premiere Off-Broadway shows, Furr has tackled everything from King Lear’s tragic depths to the satirical heights of Equivocation and Tim & Scrooge. On television, he brought complexity to roles such as Dashiell Montgomery in The Gilded Age—earning him a SAG Award nomination—and has appeared in acclaimed series including Man in the High Castle, Mr. Mercedes, and FBI. His film work ranges from the visceral 13 Hours to the heartfelt Live in HD presentations of The Importance of Being Earnest.

What inspired your passion for theater and acting?

My passion came from the doing of it. Getting involved! I didn't give it a try until college, and the addiction was very quick, thorough and quite surprising. The community, . . . the work, the creativity, the audience response (especially laughter) . . . it was all just extraordinarily fulfilling and rewarding. And so much fun. I had been somewhat curious about acting prior to this due to a love of comedies like M*A*S*H and Three's Company, and due to performances in films like Amadeus. But I'd always been a bit too timid to try. So when I finally did give it a go,... it hit me like a freight train.

In your own words, what is the show about?

Peter and the Starcatcher is a wildly inventive, hilarious, magical prequel to Peter Pan. On the surface it's about an orphan who finds friendship, courage and fight. It's about Pirates, Treasure, Friendship, Leadership, Heros and Villains, Courage.

What drew you to this particular story and character?

I'd seen it off broadway years ago and was so taken with the sense of humor and the imagination that it has. It was just such incredible fun. The character of Black Stache is of course simply hilarious, ridiculous and incredibly memorable, so . . . that was a draw. But honestly, I thought my son would just love seeing it, . . . and the opportunity to be a part of that, and share it with him in that way, was too good an opportunity to miss. He grew up on Pan, Hook, Smee and Neverland.... and now his taste is getting more sophisticated and his sense of humor is developing in new and different ways. So this play is tailor made for him. He's never really seen me onstage. I've mostly been on screen in the past several years, and he wishes he could have seen some of the comedies I've been a part of: Noises Off or The Explorers Club or The Importance of Being Earnest. So this is a chance for me to do something on stage that he can ... not only finally see .... but that he will truly enjoy.

What do you enjoy about working with regional theatre vs Broadway?

I love both communities. I certainly love working in the Broadway community. There's nothing like it. And so often we get to work with the same people many times over. Regional theatre offers new community, and I love that too. And remember, some of the finest actors in America never had a taste for NY or LA or Chicago. Some of the best actors I'll have ever worked with are out in regional theatre. So I'm happy to return. And sometimes a role you'd like to play isn't coming to NY any time again soon.

How it is acting on the stage vs acting for television?

Well the live audience is the thing I love. Especially in a comedy. When the laugh drops in. It's the best feeling in the world. And I love the rehearsal and relaxation that comes with getting to do a piece again and again. On camera work is wonderful for many other reasons... the travel is fun, the intimacy and closeness is just so wonderful, .... and the pay is generally better! I have to say, it's nice to be able to go back and forth. We just have to always remember where the audience is. Out in the audience... or just right in front of you. That's the shift. Then we can play actively to that audience.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

It's just so much fun. On all levels. It's hilarious and imaginative, joyfully handmade and truly for everyone. Sure it's a story with Peter and Pirates, but it's also a sharp and clever story that will have adults laughing the loudest. The theatricality is the magic, . . . and that makes it really special. It's a brilliant and amazing night in the theatre. There's simply no way to not be smiling most of the way through.

What do you hope audiences will take away from this show?

I hope they have the greatest time and laugh til it hurts... Then realize that along the way, they also saw a wonderfully rich show with loads of heart.

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hadestown - 15% Hamilton - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds