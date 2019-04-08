BWW Interview: Joy Franz of ANASTASIA National Tour

Coming to the Durham Performing Arts Center from April 16th-21st is the national touring production of ANASTASIA. I recently had the great pleasure of interviewing actress Joy Franz, who is currently appearing in it as the Dowager Empress. A role that in the 1997 animated film was voiced by Angela Lansbury and on Broadway was originated by two-time Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil.

Joy's previous credits include Broadway productions of LES LIAISONS DANGEROUS, INTO THE WOODS (Original, Revival, PBS), A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, COMPANY, PIPPIN, MUSICAL CHAIRS, OPEN ADMISSIONS, SWEET CHARITY, and LYSISTRATA. Off-Broadway, she was seen in THE THREE PENNY OPERA (Drama Desk Nomination), GOD OF VENGEANCE, MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION, AVOW, FAIR GAME, BRUTALITY OF FACT, BITTER TEARS, ASSASSINS, ALL MY SONS, TOM FOOLERY, Jacques Brel, I CAN'T KEEP RUNNING IN PLACE, HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA, BLOOD WEDDING. Many National Tours, her favorite being DAMN YANKEES with Jerry Lewis (which they both also did in London). Many Regional productions including Clairee in STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Polly in OTHER DESERT CITIES, Amanda in THE GLASS MENAGERIE, and Grandma Kurnitz in LOST IN YONKERS. She has also been seen on TV in "Royal Pains", "Allegiance", "The Carrie Diaries", "Law & Order", "Horrible People", "Central Park West", and various Daytime Dramas. On film, she's appeared in "Under Red Lantern" and "No Picnic for Penny."

You can listen to the interview through the newly launched Kare Reviews Podcast.

https://anastasiathemusical.com/tour/

https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/anastasia

