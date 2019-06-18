American Dance Festival Continues Summer Season With PILOBOLUS

The American Dance Festival (ADF) continues its summer offerings with the return of Pilobolus to Page Auditorium in a program of classic works. ADF and the Nasher Museum of Art will co-present the ADF-commissioned The Duet Project: Distance is Malleable, Eiko Otake's collaboration with the artists Beverly McIver, Alexis Moh, DonChristian Jones, and Mark McCloughan.

The ADF Faculty will delight the audience in their annual concert. ADF's hOt sUmMeR pOP uPs! with choreography by Mark Dendy, ADF's Movies by Movers, ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios summer camps and classes, ADF Ruby Fridays, and FREE tours of the ADF school will continue throughout the season.

Pilobolus

Page Auditorium

Thursday, July 4, 7:00pm

Friday, July 5, 8:00pm

Saturday, July 6, 8:00pm

Children's Matinee | Saturday, July 6, 1:00pm

ADF Returns to Page Auditorium with an All Classics Program!

Everything old is new again! Pilobolus joins ADF in its homecoming to Page Auditorium, presenting four timeless pieces that highlight the surreal, playful, and athletic approach to dance and theater that Pilobolus is known for. Untitled is a Victorian-era, Alice-in-Wonderland-like fantasy that follows the lives of two young women. After being interrupted in the garden by a pair of unexpected men, two girls

give birth to a new pair of men. The subsequent interaction of all six characters explores the divergent symmetry of the women's lives, from innocent youth to nostalgic old age. Gnomen, a quartet for men, is a lyrical exploration of relationships that emerge from an unusually inventive physical vocabulary. In Rushes, Co-Artistic Director Robby Barnett and world-renowned dance-theater makers Inbal Pinto and Avshalom Pollak discover hybrid terrain in a remarkable exploration of the range and

intensity of deep collaboration. The result-an isolated community of broken dreams. Day Two's tribal atmosphere enacts the second day of the creation of the world, from its earliest forms of life to the moment at which creatures of the earth take flight into the air. One of the company's most amazing works, set to a soundtrack from Brian Eno and Talking Heads, Day Two captures the awe of evolution and the wonder of

existence.



This program contains male and female nudity on Thursday and Saturday evenings. Friday evening's performance contains modest backside nudity only.

Post-performance discussion is Friday, July 5.



Eiko Otake

The Duet Project: Distance Is Malleable

A collaboration with Beverly McIver, Alexis Moh, DonChristian Jones, and Mark McCloughan

Monday, July 8, 8:00pm

Tuesday, July 9, 8:00pm

Wednesday, July 10, 8:00pm

von der Heyden Studio Theater at the Rubenstein Arts Center

ADF Commission!

Co-presented by Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University

Eiko's performance will be an interdisciplinary, inter-generational work that interweaves various duets with an eclectic mix of collaborators including Durham's celebrated painter Beverly McIver. The theme of this ADF-commissioned work focuses on how distance is malleable, as demonstrated through select encounters between Eiko and her collaborators. In addition to McIver, these include visual artist, rapper, singer/songwriter DonChristian Jones, dancer/poet Mark McCloughan, and filmmaker Alexis Moh.



Post-performance discussion is Monday July 8.



Additional Residency Activities for Eiko Otake:

Distance is Malleable

A Talk with Eiko Otake

Tuesday, July 2, 7:00pm

The Regulator Bookshop

FREE and open to the public



Moderated Talk: Eiko Otake & Beverly McIver

July 6, 2:00-3:00pm

The Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University

Free and open to the public





FESTIVAL EXTRAS



Faculty Concert

Sunday, July 7, 7:00pm

Reynolds Industries Theater

Each year, the remarkable and talented ADF faculty present a concert of their own choreography, performed by ADF students and faculty.



Children's Saturday Matinees

The Children's Saturday Matinee series presents performances by three of the acclaimed professional dance companies that perform during the season. These one-hour performances are specially curated to ignite and inspire the imaginations of children, and each one is followed by a FREE Kids' Party in the theater lobby, complete with live music, face-painting, snacks, and additional activities. American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter available upon request. Please call 919-684-6402 to request at least two weeks ahead.



The 2019 Children's Matinee series includes:

Paul Taylor Dance Company (June 29, 1:00pm, Reynolds Industries Theater)

Pilobolus (July 6, 1:00pm, Page Auditorium)

Malpaso Dance Company (July 13, 1:00pm, Page Auditorium).



ADF's hOt sUmMeR pOP uPs!

Choreography by Mark Dendy

Various Locations Throughout the Season

FREE!

Join us for a BIG DANCE wild ride radio show mash up of summer hits that is a celebration of everything summer. Featuring all-time hits, Martha and the Vandella's "Dancing in the Street," Janis Joplin's "Summertime," and the quintessential classic "Wipeout!" in a sound score composed by Ken Ray Wilemon. All set to Rock Star

Choreographer Mark Dendy's kinetic, physically explosive and always socially relevant style. The ADF commissioned work will be performed by a young company of 10 dancers handpicked by Dendy for their unique talents. The dancers will receive full scholarships for the summer as part of ADF's long standing mission to help dancers make the transition into the professional dance world. How do you think Dendy got his start? Check out up-to-date locations, dates, and times herehttp://bit.ly/2KeSMa0.



Paul Taylor Photo Exhibit

June 13-July 20

Reynolds Industries Theater

A photo exhibit highlighting the life of the master choreographer Paul Taylor and his long relationship with ADF will hang in the lobby of Reynolds Indistries Theater throughout the 2019 season.



ADF's Movies by Movers

FREE

ADF's Movies By Movers is a bi-annual festival dedicated to the celebration of the conversation between the body and the camera. We love sharing the history of the collaboration between the ephemeral art of live movement and the perpetual nature of film. And we love receiving new expressions of these forms from all over the world from artists like you. Students, emerging artists, seasoned professionals, even those who would not consider themselves "artists," but have great ideas, find room on our screens to share their craft. Check the website here http://bit.ly/2Mql9ET for a list of dates and venues throughout the summer.



ADF Ruby Fridays

Fridays, June 21, and 28, 12:00pm

Ruby Lounge

and

Saturday, July 6, 2:00pm

Nasher Museum of Art

FREE!

Ruby Fridays are casual talks featuring a variety of artists who offer behind-the-scenes perspectives on their work and careers. Hear from ADF artists over complimentary lunch, no registration required. On June 21, meet 2015

MacArthur Genius Michelle Dorrance and hear how she honors the uniquely beautiful history of tap dance in new and compelling contexts. Michael Novak of the Paul Taylor Dance Company joins dance writer and scholar Suzanne Carbonneau in conversation on June 28 on the second day of the Paul Taylor Dance Company's performance. Finally, join Eiko Otake and Beverly McIver in conversation at the Nasher Museum of Art on Saturday, July 6 as they discuss their project "Eiko Otake The Duet Project: Distance is Malleable," which premieres in the Ruby the following week.



ADF School Tours

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays

9:00-10:15am & 11:15am-12:30pm

June 24-July 16

FREE and open to the public!

Throughout the summer, ADF school tours offer individuals, families, and community groups an insider's perspective where you can experience the world-renowned ADF faculty, students, and musicians hard at work. These tours increase your understanding of modern dance and ADF, highlighting the history of the festival up to the present day. Schedule your tour today to observe art in action as well as obtain details about the 2019 season. For more information about tours contact Caitlyn Swett at caitlyn@americandancefestival.org or 919-684-6402.



Summer Classes and Dance Camps

June 3-July 28

ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios

ADF's Samuel H. Scripps Studios are dedicated to providing a sound scientific and aesthetic base for all ages and all levels of dance training, from beginning to professional. Our Studios serve as a center for creative activity in which students learn in a welcoming and non-competitive environment from faculty who are experts in their fields. Our programs offer a variety of classes for the dancer and non-dancer alike, designed to strengthen the body, increase flexibility of movement, and foster an appreciation of dance.





Tickets for Reynolds Industries Theater, Page Auditorium, and the von der Heyden Studio Theater

americandancefestival.org

Duke University Box Office

919-684-4444

Bryan University Center

Duke University West Campus

Tuesday-Friday 11:00am-6:00pm

The Duke box office will open one hour prior to event time.



Tickets for The Carolina Theatre of Durham

americandancefestival.org

919- 560-3030

309 West Morgan Street

Durham, NC 27701

Monday-Friday 11am- 6pm





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You