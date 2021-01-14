Actors Training Ground Announces Voice-Over And Acting As A Business Master Classes

Actors Training Ground is offering two great Professional Development classes in February. Classes run 6 weeks long and meet once a week for an hour and a half. Build your skills and take charge of your acting career with Voice-Over with Wendy Zier and Acting as a Business.

Voice-over - Wendy Zier, professional VO artist (Disney, Hasbro, Citgo) teaches this fun and informative class, giving you the tools you need to set you up for success as a voice-over artist. Learn how to work with a script, working with a mic, understanding different types of speaking styles, how to approach the business, and in-class coaching.

Acting as a Business - There's more to acting than just knowing how to act. You also need to know how to approach the business. In this class, students are taught by professionals in the field how to make the most out of their career. Each week a new guest artist covers a topic essential to establishing your successful career.

Topics include: Building your Brand, Nailing an Audition, Self-Taping, Working with a Director, Script analysis, and Set Etiquette.

Guest Artists are: Paul Barnes (Professional Freelance Director), Erik Stein (Casting Director for PCPA, author of "No Caution! A step-by-step guide to preparing auditions for Universities, Colleges, Conservatories, and Beyond"), Tanner Lagasca (Founder and Creative Director of Actors Training Ground, author of "The Portable Acting Coach"), Dr. Ben Slate (Assistant Professor of Theatre and Director of Theatre), Sue Scarborough (Director), and Tony Pender (Actor/Director)

