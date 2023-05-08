35th Parallel Productions Presents AIN'T DONE BAD, Conceived And Choreographed By 'So You Think You Can Dance' Star, Jakob Karr

35th Parallel Productions has announced that AIN'T DONE BAD will return to the REN in Orlando, Florida for seven encore presentations as part of the BYOV program at the 2023 Orlando Fringe Festival, Tuesday, May 22-Sunday, May 28.

This stunning piece of Contemporary Dance Theatre will then travel to North Carolina for performances at the Durham Arts Council's PSI Theatre, Tuesday, June 6-Wednesday, June 7, the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro, Thursday, June 8 and the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Asheville, Friday, June 9. The award winning show features the masterful choreography of Jakob Karr, set to the music of Country artist, Orville Peck. For more information, please visit Click Here

AIN'T DONE BAD is a momentous, yet achingly vulnerable piece of Contemporary Dance Theatre created by "So You Think You Can Dance" star, Jakob Karr. Featuring the vivid, revelatory music of Orville Peck, seven of the most sought-after professional dancers in the industry bring Jakob's story to life in this utterly seamless, hour-long work of art. Ain't Done Bad explores the experience of growing up, coming out, and finding love, using dance to celebrate the journey of leaving shame behind to embrace your authentic, vulnerable voice, all without speaking a word.

"This show tells a story that I think a lot of us can relate to," says the show's creator, Jakob Karr. "No matter where we come from, we all want the same thing: to be loved as our truest selves. Only then, can we really open up to love all around us. With dance as my first language, this is the best way I can tell this story. Ain't Done Bad is my love letter to anyone who has ever struggled with their identity, and it is a thank you note to everyone who helped me find my voice."

Laurie Glodowski and Patti Maurer of 35th Parallel Productions, the theatrical producers of the show, comment: "Dance was the essential element that first drew us together as producing partners. We both agreed that Jakob's incredible ability to tell his very relevant story, through highly technical, yet pedestrian movement needed to be shared with the world right now. We are thrilled to produce this new exciting work of art with many more audiences."

Jakob Karr, AIN'T DONE BAD Creator and Choreographer, grew up around Orlando's wealth of theme parks and was inspired by their dancers from a very young age. At 12 years-old he began dancing and has performed all over the country as well as most of Europe, Australia, Japan and India. His credits include: Cirque du Soleil's VOLTA; So You Think You Can Dance Season 6- 1st Runner Up: THE RADIO CITY New York Spectacular (Mia Michaels); Rock the Ballet; VIVA ELVIS by Cirque Soleil; Kiss Me Kate at Barrington Stage; The 82nd Annual Academy Awards; America's Got Talent; GLEE; and Company XIV.

Karr is joined on stage by six other incredible dancers from Broadway, TV, Film, and concert stages all over the world. The cast includes: Adrian Lee, Jordan Lombardi, Ryan Redmond, Gabriella Sibeko, Ian Spring, and Miles Yeung.

AIN'T DONE BAD has been presented at The Renaissance Theatre Company(the REN) in 2021 winning the Orlando Fringe Festival's Critics Choice Award.

35th Parallel Productions, founded by Broadway producers Laurie Glodowski and Patti Maurer, is a female led production company dedicated to producing accessible and distinguished musicals and plays on Broadway and beyond. Productions on Broadway include Tony Award winners: The Ferryman; The Band's Visit; Hello, Dolly!; and Hadestown. Also on Broadway: Tina, Come from Away, Height of the Storm, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Front Page, The Glass Menagerie, Tuck Everlasting, and Les Liaisons Dangereuses. International titles include Jersey Boys (AUS), The Book of Mormon (AUS). Off-Broadway: The Bengsons' Hundred Days. Projects in development include Little Dancer, Madame Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical, My Pet Dragon, and Lempicka.