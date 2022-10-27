VASSA ZHELEZNOVA Comes to Prague This Week
Performances will run through 15 April 2023.
Vassa Zheleznova comes to the Estates Theater in Prague this week. Performances will run through 15 April 2023.
Vassa Zheleznova is a businesswoman.
Vassa Zheleznova is a mother.
Vassa Zheleznova's husband is dying.
Vassa Zheleznova's children are no good.
Luckily, her oldest daughter returns from abroad and perhaps could set things right.
Is there any FUTURE for Vassa Zheleznova?
Is there any future for us? How should it look like? "Life is more than just work" says the current generation (as well as one of the characters in the play); "but what is life, then?" asks Vassa. And we pose the same question.
Gorky's characters have been expecting a turn of events - they've sensed it but couldn't name it or foresee the consequences. Our current situation is quite similar, we know something is happening - something must happen! - but we don't know what and how.
It might seem depressive, but it's actually rather comic. Or horror. This situation certainly allows us to play with the genre, laugh at ourselves, and then wait all together for the future to come - it is nigh, but we have no idea what it'll bring about.
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
Vassa Zheleznova comes to the Estates Theater in Prague this week. Performances will run through 15 April 2023.
CUBE is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague
October 24, 2022
The visual composition draws upon the motif of the “cube”, in all kinds of possible variants that surround us. Owing to its structure and the potentialities provided by 3D visualisation, the Rubik’s Cube will represent one of the main motifs.
MARYSHA is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague
October 19, 2022
Marysha is one of the most famous Czech theatrical plays, a true gem of the Naturalist drama. The iconic quotes about coffee, in the play used as a means of murder, have become part of the Czech popular culture.
PAPER STORY is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague
October 7, 2022
Imagine you could create a new world from absolute nothingness. The kind of world you may dream about, safe, yet abounding in surprises and adventures. Our hero stands at the very beginning – with imagination and lily-white paper that can become anything. A new world arises from imagination, creativity and playfulness.
WONDERFUL CIRCUS is Now Playing in Prague
September 26, 2022
This poetic story about a futile quest for the unachievable is embodied by figures of clowns incited by a magician – the Seducer – and a vision of the beautiful Venus, who takes on the forms of earthly women.