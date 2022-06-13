THE FAREWELL PARTY is Now Playing at the National Theatre of Prague

Traditions. How to live, keep and pass them on, or rather abandon them in the name of the new world. This is the main theme of the new play by a young playwright Eliška Říhová, which will be performed in the world premiere at the New Stage. The theme presents multiple layers, from the viewpoint of the old and younger generations. One of them opens a seemingly simple situation. A group of young people sharing a flat find a goose in the freezer and discuss what to do with it. They cannot even imagine preparing it as a traditional Sunday roast.

The question is, what do you do with a goose when being vegan is becoming the new normal? Is the tradition of Sunday as a festive day tenable? Is it ok to throw away the grandma's armchair, and do we have the right to insist that our offspring carry on our rubbish? Is it possible to reinvent traditions anew, from the scratch?

WARNING: Part of the performance counts with standing audience and part with sitting in the scenography or on the ground, if necessary (which might be both less comfortable). Please think of possible discomfort when choosing your clothes and shoes. Disabled viewers with limited mobility or using wheelchairs will be taken care of.

Performances run through 20 November 2022. Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/show/vsem-se-nam-ulevi-66677350?t=2022-06-13-20-00