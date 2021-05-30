THE BARTERED BRIDE Will Be Performed The National Theatre in Prague This Week

The Bartered Bride will be performed at The National Theatre in Prague on June 4, 2021.

Bedřich Smetana's Bartered Bride is the founding work of modern Czech opera. This is the Czech original version with English and German surtitles.

The Bartered Bride by Bedřich Smetana managed to exceed the domestic framework and became a permanent part of the world's operatic repertoire. The grotesque yet highly moving story is grasped with tenderness, intelligent wit and hyperbole, as well as an understanding for the long-gone order (disorder) of human lives in the Czech village.

Performed by:

Soloists of the National Theatre Orchestra

National Theatre Opera Choir

Continuo Theatre members under the leading of the Artistic Director Pavel Štourač

Dancers

Members of the Kühn's Childrens Choir

Learn more at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/prodana-nevesta/2021-06-04-19-00/.