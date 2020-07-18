Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Prague's National Theatre Re-Opens With BON APPETIT!

Prague's National Theatre, Narodni Divadlo, re-opens on 10 and 11 September 2020 with Bon Appetit!

Bon Appetit is a new dance-theatre production, created by the choreographer Jan Kodet, in collaboration with the SKUTR directors' tandem and the composer Ivan Acher, with Laterna magika and the Czech National Ballet dancers.

The production has been created in collaboration between Laterna magika and the Czech National Ballet.

Learn more or purchase tickets here.

The theatre has also announced its full upcoming lineup for the next year, through June 2021. Learn about what the theatre has in store here!



