Prague's National Theatre Re-Opens With BON APPETIT!

Prague's National Theatre, Narodni Divadlo, re-opens on 10 and 11 September 2020 with Bon Appetit!

Bon Appetit is a new dance-theatre production, created by the choreographer Jan Kodet, in collaboration with the SKUTR directors' tandem and the composer Ivan Acher, with Laterna magika and the Czech National Ballet dancers.

