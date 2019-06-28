CARMEN to Play at The National Theatre

The classic opera, Carmen, will play July 1 at The National Theatre.

The story of Carmen, a passionate Gipsy whose love can never be won for good and whose flighty life ends at the hand of a spurned lover, the soldier Don José, has captivated audiences worldwide for decades.

Don José comes to the square where the other soldiers are waiting for the change of shift, only to be chosen by a gypsy, Carmen, whom he finds irritating. Once Carmen leaves, he proclaims his love and marriage proposal to his young love, Micaela. Before she can say yes, it is reported that Carmen has just attacked a woman with a knife, and José must tie her hands while his superior writes the prison warrant.

In the tavern, Carmen is cunning, and seduces José, causing him to let her go. Once she is freed she throws him to the ground and laughs as she runs away.

As time passes, José ends up becoming entangled in Carmen's misdeeds and the two become a couple. José is deeply in love with Carmen, but what happens when Carmen gets bored with José and leaves him for a famous bullfighter, Escamillo?

Carmen is an opera abounding in sensuous and sultry melodies, which the stage director Jozef Bednárik has succeeded in shaping into a magnificent theatrical spectacle.

For more information and tickets to Carmen, tap here.





