KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!

A BOUQUET is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

Performances run through 19 November.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: LABUTÍ JEZERO v Národním divadle Photo 3 Review: LABUTÍ JEZERO v Národním divadle

A BOUQUET is Now Playing at the National Theatre in Prague

A Bouquet comes to The National Theatre in Prague. The most popular of the Czech classics was adapted for the stage. First published in 1853, under the title A Bouquet of Czech Folk Tales, it was the one and only collection of poems by Karel Jaromír Erben (1811–1870). Inspired by Czech legends and tall stories, it garnered success back at the time of publication and went on to influence numerous artists.

The book, featuring symbolism bound with nature, everyday rural life and tradition, comprises passionate and erotic tales teeming with supernatural beings and macabre phantoms. The Wedding ShirtsThe Water Goblin and The Noonday Witch, magical myths of love and spine-chilling fables, was adapted for the stage of The National Theatre historical building by the SKUTR creative tandem of stage directors Martin Kukučka and Lukáš Trpišovský. The two artists have a penchant for the subjects treated by Erben – ritualised archetypal themes, such as love and death, the relationships between the mother and the child, man and woman, humans and nature, have appeared in their productions in a myriad of forms and contexts.




RELATED STORIES - Prague

1
Review: LABUTÍ JEZERO v Národním divadle Photo
Review: LABUTÍ JEZERO v Národním divadle

Je tomu již čtyři roky, co mělo v Národním divadle premiéru Labutí jezero v choreografii Johna Cranka. Od doby, kdy se znovuotevřela Státní opera byla inscenace přestěhována právě sem. Jak funguje divácky vyhledávané představení několik let od premiéry?

2
La Mama Rebuild To Be Presented At Prague Quadrennial 2023 Photo
La Mama Rebuild To Be Presented At Prague Quadrennial 2023

From 8-18 June, La Mama design architect Meg White will make her debut at Prague Quadrennial, the renowned international festival of Performance Design and Space (PQ).

3
Review: Nebezpečné známosti členů činohry Národního divadl Photo
Review: Nebezpečné známosti členů činohry Národního divadla

4. května 2023 se ve Stavovském divadle odehrála premiéra nového zpracování románu Choderlose de Laclose Nebezpečné známosti. Oproti tradici se však neodehrála divadelní hra Christophera Hamptona, která se v Čechách tradičně inscenuje pod názvem Nebezpečné vztahy, nýbrž přímo adaptace původního románu se zachováním originální formy. Dopisů.

4
BABYLATERNA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague Photo
BABYLATERNA Comes to the National Theatre in Prague

Toddlers aged 6 months to 3 years and their adult companions will enter the theatre, which will turn into babies’ magic world – tempting, charming and inviting to make new discoveries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play' Video Video: Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video
J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play' Video
Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play'
CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Video
CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards
View all Videos

Prague SHOWS

Recommended For You