YES, OPERA! Will Be Performed at Teatro Das Figuras Next Month
The performance takes place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
There is no instrument more impressive than the voice! Masterfully put to music by genius composers such as Rossini, Mozart and Donizetti, these authors knew it well. In the concert of the Orquestra Clássica do Sul, directed by conductor Rui Pinheiro, the voices of the baritone Rui Baeta (known as a judge on the All Together Now program), the soprano Natalyia Stepanska (finalist in the same competition) and the tenor Pedro Rodrigues are going to all. thrill and delight.
Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/pt/agenda/55405/sim-opera.aspx.
Performers
- Soprano Natalyia Stepanska
- Tenor Pedro Rodrigues
- Baritone Rui Baeta
- Principal Conductor Rui Pinheiro
- Elements of the OCS Participatory Choir
- Southern Classical Orchestra
Program:
WA MOZART (1756 - 1791)
cosí fan tutte
Opening
Come scoglio immoto resta- Fiordiliggi
A loving aura - Ferrando
Fra gli amplessi in pochi istanti - Ferrando and Fiordiliggi
D. Giovanni
Giovinette che fatte all'amore - Masetto, Zerlina and Choir
G. ROSSINI (1792 - 1868)
Seville Barber
Largo al factotum - Figaro
Ecco ridente in cielo - Count of Almaviva
All idea di quel mettalo - Figaro and Count of Almaviva
Zitti, zitti, piano, piano - Rosina, Conde and Figaro
G. DONIZETTI (1797-1848)
Don Pasquale
Quel I keep, il cavaliere - Norina
The regiment's daughter
Tous les trois reunis - Marie, Tonio, Sulpice
G. VERDI (1813 - 1901)
La Traviata
Libiamo ne' lieti calici - Violetta, Alfredo, Barone Duphol and Choir