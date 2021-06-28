YES, OPERA! Will Be Performed at Teatro Das Figuras Next Month

"Yes, Opera!" will be performed at Teatro das Figuras on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

There is no instrument more impressive than the voice! Masterfully put to music by genius composers such as Rossini, Mozart and Donizetti, these authors knew it well. In the concert of the Orquestra Clássica do Sul, directed by conductor Rui Pinheiro, the voices of the baritone Rui Baeta (known as a judge on the All Together Now program), the soprano Natalyia Stepanska (finalist in the same competition) and the tenor Pedro Rodrigues are going to all. thrill and delight.

Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/pt/agenda/55405/sim-opera.aspx.

Performers

Soprano Natalyia Stepanska

Tenor Pedro Rodrigues

Baritone Rui Baeta

Principal Conductor Rui Pinheiro

Elements of the OCS Participatory Choir

Southern Classical Orchestra

Program:

WA MOZART (1756 - 1791)

cosí fan tutte

Opening

Come scoglio immoto resta- Fiordiliggi

A loving aura - Ferrando

Fra gli amplessi in pochi istanti - Ferrando and Fiordiliggi

D. Giovanni

Giovinette che fatte all'amore - Masetto, Zerlina and Choir

G. ROSSINI (1792 - 1868)

Seville Barber

Largo al factotum - Figaro

Ecco ridente in cielo - Count of Almaviva

All idea di quel mettalo - Figaro and Count of Almaviva

Zitti, zitti, piano, piano - Rosina, Conde and Figaro

G. DONIZETTI (1797-1848)

Don Pasquale

Quel I keep, il cavaliere - Norina

The regiment's daughter

Tous les trois reunis - Marie, Tonio, Sulpice

G. VERDI (1813 - 1901)

La Traviata

Libiamo ne' lieti calici - Violetta, Alfredo, Barone Duphol and Choir