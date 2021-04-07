VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 7 of DANCING IN WAR TIME

Companhia Nacional de Bailado has released episode 7 of Dancing in War Time.

"Much of the dance that existed until then tried to demonstrate the absence of effort and ease, and Martha Graham truly embraced the sense of effort and struggle,′′ said Elizabeth Auclair, responsible for the reassembling of Chronicle.

Another Dance is a CNB digital collection that brings together different series since 2018 with testimony about creators, dancers and works that enter or form part of CNB's repertoire.

Check out the episode below!