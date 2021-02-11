VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 6 of LANDSCAPE

Companhia Nacional de Bailado has released episode 6 of its new series, Landscape. The episode features Valentina Magaletti, drummer and composer of Baile Corps, with choreography by Marco da Silva Ferreira.

′′(...) in a way, music can distract the audience. (...) But when the drums stop, we are obliged to recognize what is really happening [on stage]," Magaletti said.

Another Dance is a CNB digital collection that brings together different series since 2018 with testimony about creators, dancers and works that enter or form part of CNB's repertoire.

