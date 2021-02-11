Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 6 of LANDSCAPE

The episode features Valentina Magaletti, drummer and composer of Baile Corps, with choreography by Marco da Silva Ferreira.

Feb. 11, 2021  

Companhia Nacional de Bailado has released episode 6 of its new series, Landscape. The episode features Valentina Magaletti, drummer and composer of Baile Corps, with choreography by Marco da Silva Ferreira.

′′(...) in a way, music can distract the audience. (...) But when the drums stop, we are obliged to recognize what is really happening [on stage]," Magaletti said.

Another Dance is a CNB digital collection that brings together different series since 2018 with testimony about creators, dancers and works that enter or form part of CNB's repertoire.

Watch the video below!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dancer Sticker
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Youth Princess Bedhead T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Portugal Stories   Shows
VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Installs Linoleum in Dancers Homes Photo

VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Installs Linoleum in Dancers' Homes

Cuca Roseta Sings Amália at Cine-Teatro Photo

Cuca Roseta Sings Amália at Cine-Teatro

Inatel Trinity Theater Suspends Activity Until February 2021 Photo

Inatel Trinity Theater Suspends Activity Until February 2021

Companhia Nacional de Bailado Presents TRABALHOS DE CASA Photo

Companhia Nacional de Bailado Presents TRABALHOS DE CASA


More Hot Stories For You

  • BIG LITTLE VARIETY SHOW Brings Laughter To All Ages
  • LVGEA's State Of Economic Development Shed Light On Recovery
  • The Las Vegas Business Academy Announces Allyson Bunker and Candace Davis-Martin as New Board Members
  • Don Barnhart Continues Bringing Nightly Laughter To Las Vegas at Delirious Comedy Club