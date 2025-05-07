Portugal Will Host ISCM World New Music Days 2025:

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From May 30 to June 7, 2025, Portugal will host the International Society for Contemporary Music's (ISCM) World New Music Days (WNMD) for the first time. Organized by Miso Music Portugal, this prestigious festival will unfold across Lisbon and Porto, spotlighting contemporary compositions from around the globe.

The 2025 edition carries the theme "Thirst for Change," intertwining artistic expression with ecological awareness. The festival aims to prompt reflection on pressing environmental issues, particularly water scarcity, through the universal language of music.

Performance Highlights

Opening Concert: On May 30 at 9:00 PM, the Lisbon Metropolitan Orchestra, under the baton of Pedro Neves, will perform works by Claude Vivier, György Ligeti, and others at the Centro Cultural de Belém's Grande Auditório in Lisbon.

Gulbenkian Orchestra Performance: On June 6, the Gulbenkian Orchestra, conducted by José Eduardo Gomes with pianist Raúl da Costa, will present pieces including Vasco Mendonça's "Step Right Up" at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon.

Teatro São Luiz Events: On June 4 and 5, Teatro São Luiz in Lisbon will host performances aligned with the festival's theme, featuring diverse artists and ensembles.

Ticket prices and availability vary by venue and performance. Discounts are typically offered for students, seniors, and members of certain cultural programs. For detailed ticketing information and to purchase tickets, attendees should consult the official websites of the respective venues.

