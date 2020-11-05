MAGICAL GARDEN is Presented at the Tropical Botanical Garden

Magical Garden runs from October 1st to November 15th.

Magical Garden is the latest creation by OCUBO atelier. A nocturnal and sensory experience which transforms the Tropical Botanical Garden in Belém into a magical journey, through artistic light works that enhance public contact with nature.

From October 1st to November 15th, embark on this journey into immersive surroundings along a path with more than 1km.

On this voyage around the world allow yourself to be surprised by themed luminous lanterns, light design, video mapping and interactive experiences, in the special natural setting.

An engaging experience to have us further connect with nature.

"Around the world" is the theme of this trip with more than 20 luminous experiences that takes us to numerous places of the world. The tour goes through Egypt, Japan, India, and the Jungle or even back in time, to the dinosaurs!

Live the experience of nature ... in the city!

Learn more at https://www.visitlisboa.com/en/events/magical-garden.

Shows View More Portugal Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You