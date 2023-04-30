Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Triangle Productions to Present THE INHERITANCE, PART 2 in June

The production runs June 1 through 17.

Apr. 30, 2023  

Picking up where PART ONE ended, THE INHERITANCE, PART TWO by Matthew Lopez, running June 1 through 17, takes its characters on roller-coaster journeys of self-discovery, self-deception, and self-destruction. Eric, reeling from his discovery at Walter's house, finds himself growing even closer to Henry - while Toby tumbles down a dark hole of celebrity and addiction as he runs from a hidden past that will inevitably catch up with him. And the young man Leo, returning to Toby's life and Toby's bed, discovers a world of books-in particular the works of E.M. Forster-that open up a new realm of life to him, but at the same time finds himself in more danger than before. All three lives intersect as they are faced with the decision to heal or to burn.

Directed by Andres Alcala

Producer Donald Horn

Stage Manager - Jason Coffey

Light design - Trevor Sargent

Set/Props - a collaboration between Donald Horn and Andres Alcala

Video Design and implementation - Andres Alcala

TICKETS:

Online: www.trianglepro.org or call us 503-239-5919




