Triangle Productions Presents ERMA BOMBECK This December

Triangle Productions presents Erma Bombeck by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel, December 1 - 17th.

From the writers of the smash hit Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins comes a comic look at one of our country's most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?" Discover the story behind America's beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all - the truth.

Featuring Helen Raptis (AM NW Host) as Erma Bombeck. Helen has been seen on triangle productions! stage in such shows as Juicy Tomatoes, 5 Lesbians Eating Quiche, Sordid Lives, I'll Eat You Last, and Next Fall.

The production is directed by Donald Horn with costume, set, props by Donald Horn, and Stage Manager - Jason Coffey.

*This is a live performance of a play that triangle productions! produced in 2020 and streamed during the pandemic.

For more information and tickets visit www.trianglepro.org or call 503-239-5919.