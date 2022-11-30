Triangle Productions Opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END Opening Tomorrow
This is a live performance of a play that triangle productions! produced in 2020 and streamed during the pandemic.
Triangle Productions opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END tomorrow, running December 1 - 17th.
From the writers of the smash hit Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins comes a comic look at one of our country's most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?"
Discover the story behind America's beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all - the truth.Featuring Helen Raptis (AM NW Host) as Erma Bombeck. Helen has been seen on triangle productions! stage in such shows as Juicy Tomatoes, 5 Lesbians Eating Quiche, Sordid Lives, I'll Eat You Last, and Next Fall
Directed by Donald Horn, costume, set, props by Donald Horn, stage manager - Jason Coffey.
This is a live performance of a play that triangle productions! produced in 2020 and streamed during the pandemic.
Learn more at www.trianglepro.org and 503-239-5919. All tickets are $15-$35 depending on seating.
From the writers of the smash hit Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins comes a comic look at one of our country's most beloved voices, who captured the frustrations of her generation by asking, "If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?"
Discover the story behind America's beloved humorist who championed women's lives with wit that sprang from the most unexpected place of all - the truth.Featuring Helen Raptis (AM NW Host) as Erma Bombeck. Helen has been seen on triangle productions! stage in such shows as Juicy Tomatoes, 5 Lesbians Eating Quiche, Sordid Lives, I'll Eat You Last, and Next Fall
Directed by Donald Horn, costume, set, props by Donald Horn, stage Manager - Jason Coffey.
This is a live performance of a play that triangle productions! produced in 2020 and streamed during the pandemic.
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
Triangle Productions opens ERMA BOMBECK: AT WIT'S END tomorrow, running December 1 â€“ 17th.
Bag&Baggage Productions Names Nik Whitcomb New Artistic Director
November 30, 2022
Bag&Baggage now begins a new exciting chapter, ushered in by the appointment of their new Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb.
STOMP Comes To The King Center December 11 For Two Performances
November 28, 2022
The American Theatre Guild presents the Melbourne engagement of the international percussion sensation, STOMP. Originally scheduled for November 9â€“10, this BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER production was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions and is now scheduled to take the stage on December 11, 2022.
DISNEY'S THE LION KING Single Tickets On-Sale This Friday At Stranahan Theater
November 28, 2022
Tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.
Single Tickets for DEAR EVAN HANSEN At Buddy Holly Hall On Sale Friday
November 28, 2022
The American Theatre Guild hasÂ announced that single tickets for the Lubbock premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take the stage for eight performances April 4â€“9, 2023.