Tony Award-Winning Musical JERSEY BOYS Comes to Lubbock This Spring

The American Theatre Guild will present the Lubbock engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK AT THE Buddy Holly HALL SERIES and will take the stage April 4-5, 2022.

Tickets to JERSEY BOYS start at $50 and can be found at BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award -winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, JERSEY BOYS is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide (as of July 2021).

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. JERSEY BOYS also ran a record-breaking nine years in London before closing in March 2017 as the 6th longest running musical in the West End.

JERSEY BOYS returned to New York with a new production in November 2017. JERSEY BOYS also returned to London with a new production in July 2021 at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre. JERSEY BOYS can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

The JERSEY BOYS design and production team comprises Klara Zieglerova (Scenic Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Howell Binkley (winner of the 2006 Tony Award for his Lighting Design of JERSEY BOYS), Steve Canyon Kennedy (Sound Design), Michael Clark (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig and Hair Design), Steve Orich (Orchestrations) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music).

JERSEY BOYS is produced by Dodger Theatricals, Joseph J. Grano, Tamara and Kevin Kinsella, Pelican Group, with Latitude Link, Rick Steiner, and NETworks Presentations.

Visit the JERSEY BOYS website at www.JerseyBoysInfo.com