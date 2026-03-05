Ash Allen Will Bring Solo Show BIG FEELINGS BABY to BackFence

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BACKFENCE will present Big Feelings Baby: a funny, feral, and feelings-first storytelling show by Ash Allen. Originally from Mississippi, Ash Allen grew up a critter-obsessed, barefoot tomboy running through the woods. Her work is rooted in the red clay hills, kudzu-lined highways, and squirrel-infested thickets of her childhood, resulting in storytelling that is both tender and untamed.

A repeat Moth StorySLAM winner, 2025 Best of Portland Comedy finalist, and one of Willamette Week's 2026 Funniest Five, Allen has headlined festivals including Pickathon, Fire and Story, and Hell Yes Fest. She hosts Porch Hang, a weekly storytelling radio show on Shady Pines Radio, and cohosts ROY G BIV, a monthly showcase spotlighting queer comedy from Portland and beyond.

Allen also teaches storytelling at BACKFENCE and recently produced the sold-out inaugural King Tides Retreat, a multi-day immersive workshop on the Washington Coast.

Performances are on Friday, March 27th & Saturday March 28.

ADMISSION: $25 GA, $38 VIP+gifts | VIP ticket holders have reserved seats up front and will receive a gift bag of sponsored treats. (NOTE: 21+). SNAP participants are eligible for $5 tickets. To reserve Arts for All tickets and ADA tix: ashallencreative@gmail.com).