The Glenn Miller Orchestra Returns to Portland

The Glenn Miller Orchestra from New York will perform one night only in Portland as they tour the world, bringing timeless classics like In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, Chattanooga Choo Choo, Pennsylvania 6-5000, String of Pearls and Tuxedo Junction back to the stage. Even 80 years after founding his famous orchestra, Glenn Miller's music is alive and well.

On a memorable evening, June 30th, 18 musicians and singers will bring the unforgettable Glenn Miller sound to the Newmark Theatre, performing timeless songs that everyone remembers. This is a must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike or incurable romantics who want to step back in time. The legendary Glenn Miller was the most successful of all the dance bandleaders back in the Swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.

Producer Didier Morissonneau will bring the most famous orchestra of all time to the Oregon music scene, to perform their classic two-hour greatest hits show, directed by the young and dynamic Nick Hilsher!

Information:

June 30th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

The greatest hits show at The Newmark Theatre

1111 SW Broadway, Portland

Tickets on sale at the Portland'5 Box Office and TicketsWest outlet

www.portland5.com |1 800.273.1530

Tickets : $53, $63, $73 + fees





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You