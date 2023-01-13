Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Â The American Theatre Guild Presents LEGALLY BLONDE Next Month

The musical will take the Hult Center stage February 3â€“5, 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023 Â 
The American Theatre Guild Presents LEGALLY BLONDE Next Month

The American Theatre Guild will present the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN EUGENE SERIES and will take the Hult Center stage February 3-5, 2023.

Tickets to LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL can be purchased at BroadwayinEugene.com, hultcenter.org or by calling 1-541-682-5000. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, February 3, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 4, 2023 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 5, 2023 1:00 p.m.

America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who's in charge (again) as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the Hult Center in Eugene! -more-

The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with its coming-of-age story.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves, contrary to dated bias, that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Things are groovy for Elle Woods but suddenly her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more "serious" about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her brain and ingenuity to also get admitted to Harvard. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and her strengths, as she sets out to change the narrative. This contemporary, topical story touches on many current hot button issues while delighting audiences with memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!

The 2022-2023 National Tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, with lighting by Charlie Morrison and stunning new elaborate video design by Jon Infante. Casting is by Alison Franck.

For more information, visit www.BlondeOnTour.com.

Led by President and Executive Producer Dan Sher, Big League is celebrating its 31st season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.BigLeague.org.




Lightship Press and CoHo ProductonsÂ PresentÂ WORDLIGHTS POETRY SHOWCASE AND CURAT Photo
Lightship Press and CoHo ProductonsÂ PresentÂ WORDLIGHTS POETRY SHOWCASE AND CURATED MIC
Lightship Press and CoHo ProductonsÂ presentÂ WORDLIGHTS POETRY SHOWCASE AND CURATED MIC, A Quarterly Poetry Event, January 24, 2023,Â Apr. 4, Aug. 11, Nov. 11, 2023 from 7-9 PM.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Executive Director Resigns as Organization Restructures Photo
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Executive Director Resigns as Organization Restructures
Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Executive DirectorÂ David Schmitz has stepped down this week after three years in the position.Â The company's Artistic Director Nataki Garrett will be stepping into the position temporarily.Â 
Queen Of Country And Western Music Tammy Wynette Honored In New Play from triangle product Photo
Queen Of Country And Western Music Tammy Wynette Honored In New Play from triangle productions
triangle productions! presents their new show, Me & Tammy. The play has been in development for the past four years and it too has come time to shine a light on Tammy. But not just one relationship, but her life. And where better to do it than where she loved to be â€“ on stage.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Keller Auditorium Photo
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Keller Auditorium
The national tour of this Broadway hit, now running at Keller Auditorium, literally defines the word spectacular. Itâ€™s dazzlingly gorgeous and also oh-so-much fun!

