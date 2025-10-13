THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SNOOPY!!! is Coming to Bridgetown Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridgetown Musical Theatre is presenting The World According to Snoopy!!! for the holiday season in Portland and Salem. The show will be performed by two separate casts, with performers ages 11 to 18.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director and Founder of Bridgetown Conservatory is excited about this production. "We wanted to provide performance opportunities for young performers this holiday season and are excited to present The World According to Snoopy!!! It's a great musical and works beautifully in the hands of young performers! I had the good fortune to music direct a production of the original version of Snoopy!!! The Musical in NYC years ago, and the show became one of my favorite musical theatre scores. We're thrilled to be able to present the revised version with new music!"

Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, The World According to Snoopy sparkles with wit and warmth as it depicts life as seen through the eyes of Schulz's unforgettable characters. This updated musical, adapted at Texas State University in 2017, features a brand new song ("Husband Material") with music by Larry Grossman and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, composer/lyricist of the additional material in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised).

Snoopy!!! The Musical premiered on December 9, 1975 at the Little Fox Theatre in San Francisco, California. In 1982, the musical was produced Off-Broadway at the Lamb's Theatre. The London Version opened at the West End Duchess Theatre on September 20, 1983 and played for 479 performances, starring Teddy Kempner as Snoopy. The World According to Snoopy was originally developed by Kaitlin Hopkins, Adam Cates and Larry Grossman in a workshop at Texas State University Department of Theatre and Dance as part of the Harrison/Bowman New Works Commission in 2015. In 2017 it made its premiere, receiving a joint production by Texas State University Department of Theatre and Dance/The Harrison New Works Commission in association with Theatre Under the Stars/Humphreys School of Musical Theatre.

Bridgetown Musical Theatre is presenting two distinct casts in separate productions in December:

The Portland production, running from December 4 to 7, features Aidan Pulito (Snoopy), Sage Gonzales (Charlie Brown), Emily Sutliff (Lucy), Oakley Glenn (Linus), Ardie Schweibert (Sally), Quin Farrimond (Peppermint Patty) and Cam Jordan (Woodstock).

The Salem production, running from December 11 to 14, features Theo Ueng (Snoopy), Harper Smith (Charlie Brown), Lavender Maceira (Lucy), Tyson Miller (Linus), Elsie Kravitz (Sally), Clarabel Ardianto (Peppermint Patty) and Stella Allen (Woodstock).

The Portland production is directed by Danielle Valentine, with Jeremy Buxton as Assistant Director; Ashlynn Pilger serves as Music Director. The Salem production is directed by Beth Sobo Turk with choreography by LeOnna Small and stage management by Tonya Nichols. Music Director is Christopher Meade. Lighting Design for both productions is by Nate Pierce; Set Design for both productions is Noah S Benson.

Portland performances are in the Bridgetown Black Box Theatre. Salem performances are in the Verona Studio Theater in the Reed Opera House.

