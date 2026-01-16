THE WIZ National Tour is Coming To Seattle's Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The national tour of The Wiz is coming to Seattle! The Wiz will play The Paramount Theatre for eight performances from February 10–15, 2026.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and ’70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

The principal cast includes Dana Cimone, making her national tour debut, as Dorothy; Alan Mingo Jr., returning to the role he originated on the pre-Broadway tour and played on Broadway as The Wiz; Sheherazade as Glinda; Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene; D. Jerome (MJ the Musical, Hamilton) as the Tinman; Cal Mitchell (The White Rose, The Color Purple) as the Lion; and Elijah Ahmad Lewis (Ain’t Too Proud, Motown The Musical) as the Scarecrow.

The ensemble features Maati Kheprimeni Angaza, Sai Anthony, Joseph Armon Boyd, Aliyah Caldwell, Robert Crenshaw, Lawrence Dandridge, Cyniah Elise, Amitria Fanae’, Kaiyla Gross, Gregory Hamilton, Maya Imani, Jesse Jones, Micah Jeremiah Mims, Moriah Perry, Leon Ray, Ephraim Takyi, Lyn Webber, Kameren Whigham, and Chanse Williams.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King), additional material by Tony- and Emmy-nominated writer Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal and music arrangements), and Emmy Award-winning music director and Grammy Award-winning writer Adam Blackstone, with Terence Vaughn as dance music arranger, conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.