THE WEATHER ROOM PROJECT A Divination Mobile Performance Pop Up Begins This Weekend

The interactive fortune telling machine will be delivered to you by appointment.

Weather is universal. It's the safest (blandest) conversation starter. It's a part of the common human experience, open to regular, mundane, acts of prognostication.

The Weather Room is an attempt to read the signs of our present in order to predict our future. PETE will be your METEOROLOGISTS for this moment of rupture and change. We will concern ourselves with the processes and phenomena of the atmosphere, the ones who study high in the sky, the ones who OBSERVE the behavior of the birds and shifting sands and make predictions and decisions based on those observations. We are reading the room and responding to the moment.

At this inflection point, with poison hanging in the trees downtown, as we experience the hottest summer on record, viral surge and ecological collapse, we look around and divine pattern: swifts, bees, flowers, sun, moon, stars, people in large groups moving together for justice. As we remain isolated from friends' embraces and accidental encounters with strangers, we find ourselves seeing the meaning and augury of every-day beauty. These are not new patterns, nor are we the first to divine them, but we are joining the work. We are looking back and remembering histories, marking out a place for observation of the now-instant, and making predictions about a future we want to make real.

ON PROCESS: PETE is building a room, a weather room. We are engineering an environment and a series of conditions, in which every detail is attended to for a precise duration of time: 23 minutes and 26 seconds (A number drawn from the tilt of the earth's axis.) This time-based environment becomes the 'text' or 'script' that the performers 'read'. Led by scenographer, Peter Ksander, director, Amber Whitehall and our phenomenal team of designers (Miranda Hardy, Mark Valadez, Jenny Ampersand, Maggie Heath, Trevor Sergant), PETE performer/creators (Cristi Miles, Jacob Coleman, Rebecca Lingafelter), make a series of performance events, as they weather the room.

Oh, and did we mention, it's all on wheels?

The Weather Room Project

Design Led, by Peter Ksander

Shows: August 29-31

Overture at 7:30pm, Show begins at 8pm

Run Time: 23 minutes, 26 seconds

Venue: The Weather Room, delivered to you, in person or online

Tickets:

There is no charge for tickets. 100% of the donations received during the run of the production will go equally to

Native American Youth and Family Center and

Don't Shoot PDX - Children's Art and Social Justice Council

