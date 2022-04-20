THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY Opens At Bridgetown Conservatory Of Musical Theatre

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre has announced the cast of its May 2022 in-person live production of The Theory of Relativity, by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill. The production will take place May 19 through May 22, 2022 in Bridgetown's new Black Box Theatre. After postponing the production in 2020, and again in 2021, Bridgetown has high hopes for a successful third try.

"We are so excited to finally be able to present The Theory of Relativity," says Bridgetown's Artistic Director and Founder Rick Lewis. "It's a beautiful musical written for young adults and to be performed by a group of singular young adults." "Through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes and monologues, The Theory of Relativity introduces a compelling array of characters experiencing the joys and heartbreaks, the liaisons and losses, the inevitability and the wonder of human connection," explain the writers. Originally scheduled for May 2020, the production was rescheduled due to COVID. Bridgetown planned a mounting of the show in December 2021, but COVID variants precluded a production.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Neil Bartram and Brian Hill are most well-known for their Broadway musical The Story of My Life (Broadway - 4 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Book and Outstanding Musical) and Something Wicked This Way Comes (11 Barrymore Award Nominations). Together they collaborated on the upcoming stage adaptation of Disney's classic film Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The Theory of Relativity cast includes: William Aamold, Justine Elise-Beall, Ciara Dawson, Ahmira Elyard-Jaeger, Keaton Fields, Sidney George, Camille Hildebrant, Aliyah Lamb, Jared Reynolds, Finn Rutis, Alexa Shaheen, Ryder Thompson and Austin Wen. The show will be directed by Del Lewis, with musical direction by Rick Lewis and choreography by Laura Hisczynskyj.

The Theory of Relativity will perform Thursday May 19, 2022 through Sunday May 22, 2022 at 7:30PM nightly. The Theory of Relativity is produced with the support of Bill and Keiko Rahn. Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Tickets are available at: https://www.tickettomato.com/calendar?search=Theory+of+Relativity&city=all.