THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER to be Presented at Gallery Theater

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson will run from November 21 to December 14, 2025 at Gallery Theater. The production will be directed by Debbie Harmon Ferry.

This delightful comedy, adapted from the bestselling young adult book, features plenty of holiday cheer for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas carols, and lots of laughs.

In this hilarious Christmas classic, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids - probably the most inventively awful kids in history.

You won't believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas. Tickets are on sale now - make live theater part of your family's holiday traditions!

The cast features Carolyn Aicher, Elly Bergum, Henry Bergum, Blake Bestul, Loretta Bestul, Waylon Bestul, Jocela Mae Crawford, Katie Elliott, Maggie Elliott, David Foss, Matthew Foss, Amelia Francois, Ezra Francois, Beth Moore, Drew Moorhead, Esther Morgan, Gavin Newhouse, Ava Olson, Clark Olson, Karen Olson, Nora Olson, Owen Olson, Brooklyn Padilla, Zelda Quist, Samantha Reed, Adalie Reyes-Ray, Julian Reyes-Ray, Maite Reyes-Ray, Jackson Ross, Maya Strunk, Ruby Van Holland, Carter Whitfield LeOnna Wood

Show dates: November 21 to December 14, 2025

Show times: Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adult $20, Senior $18, Student $16

Ages: 5+

Buy tickets: Purchase tickets on the Gallery Theater website or at the box office.