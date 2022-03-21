Sara Bareilles' WAITRESS Comes To Morris Performing Arts Center This April!

The American Theatre Guild will present the South Bend engagement of the hilarious hit Broadway musical WAITRESS. This production is part of the BROADWAY IS BACK IN SOUTH BEND SERIES and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage April 8-10, 2022.

Tickets to WAITRESS can be purchased at BroadwayInSouthBend.com or MorrisCenter.org, in-person at the Morris Performing Arts Center, or by calling 1-574-235-9190. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. WAITRESS is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com.