STILT By Joy Nesbitt to Have World Premiere at Corrib Theatre

Corrib Theatre launches the world premiere of Stilt, a new thriller by Joy Nesbitt, at the Historic Alberta House in Portland, Oregon.

Directed by Holly Griffith, the play reimagines the Rumpelstiltskin myth as a dark, contemporary Irish cautionary tale about power, debt, and desire. The production continues Corrib’s mission to bring Irish and Irish-diaspora stories to the American stage through bold, modern interpretations.

A suspenseful and imaginative reworking of the Rumpelstiltskin legend, Stilt transports the familiar fable into a modern Irish setting, exploring themes of manipulation, consequence, and resilience. Nesbitt, a London-based playwright originally from Dallas, Texas, brings her signature focus on Black femininity and postcolonial imagination to this striking world premiere.

The cast of Stilt features Max Bernsohn as TJ, Jonathan Hernandez as Chris, and Olivia Mathews as Fiadh.

The creative team includes scenic design is by Kyra Sanford, costume design by Ahmad Santos, lighting design by Kelly Terry, and sound design by Daye Thomas. Colin Herring serves as stage manager and production manager, with Kristen Mun-Van Noy as fight and intimacy coordinator, Rebecca Lynn Davis as trauma specialist, Denise Hoey as dialect coach, and Daye Thomas as assistant stage manager. Adam Mun-Van Noy serves as assistant fight and intimacy coordinator.

Performances will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at the Historic Alberta House, 5131 NE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97211. Tickets are priced $25–$45, with student tickets available for $15. Corrib Theatre participates in the Arts for All program.

Audience Enrichment Events: Post-show talkbacks with psychotherapist and trauma specialist Rebecca Davis will follow performances on November 14, November 23, November 29, and December 4. An ASL-interpreted performance will be offered on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 p.m.

About the Playwright:

Joy Nesbitt is an internationally recognized writer and director whose work spans theatre and film in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland. She holds an MFA in Theatre Directing from The Lir National Academy of Dramatic Art and is a recipient of the Louis Sudler Prize in the Arts from Harvard University. Nesbitt has been nominated for numerous playwriting honors, including the Verity Bargate Award, the Bruntwood Prize, and the Fishamble New Writing Award, and is currently under commission at The Royal Court Theatre. Her directing credits include productions at The Abbey Theatre, Bush Theatre, Talawa Theatre, Project Arts Centre, and The American Repertory Theatre.

For reservations and additional information, call 503-389-0579 or visit corribtheatre.org.