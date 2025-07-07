Review: THE ONE at 21ten Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In her latest solo show, multidisciplinary performer Andrea Parson embarks on perhaps the most difficult quest of modern romance: learning to love yourself first. THE ONE, which is part of the 21ten Summer Residency program, examines our culture's most persistent relationship rule, layering contemporary dating anxieties with familial expectations and medieval religious mysticism into a narrative that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. It’s also laugh-out-loud funny.

Parson is a dancer and choreographer as well as an actor, and this show, directed by Jessica Wallenfels, defies traditional genres. It weaves together movement, storytelling, and clown work in a way that is at once a play, a dance, and a conversation. It will resonate with anyone who’s ever felt anxious, scared, or confused about finding love.

I missed Andrea Parson's 2023 solo show You Can't Be Serious, and it remains one of my biggest theatre regrets — not just because I missed great work, but because I've spent two years hearing everyone rave about it. Don’t make my same mistake! THE ONE runs through this weekend only. Details and tickets here.

