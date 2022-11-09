Review: KING OF THE YEES at Profile Theatre
Lauren Yee's delightful semi-autobiographical play runs through November 20.
Can we understand ourselves without understanding the culture we came from? And does shaping the future require escaping the past or embracing it? Lauren Yee's delightful KING OF THE YEES, now running at Profile Theatre, is a hilarious and heartfelt look across cultural, generational, and familial divides through the lens of a father-daughter relationship. Yee is currently one of the most-produced playwrights in the country, and IMO one of the best (the best?). Any project with her name attached deserves attention.
KING OF THE YEES is a semi-autobiographical play about a playwright named Lauren Yee and her father, Larry Yee. They have a fairly normal relationship, meaning that they don't understand each other at all. Larry, who is celebrating his retirement and spends his free time supporting the political campaigns of Leland Yee (no relation), was born and raised in San Francisco's Chinatown and has deep roots in the community. He knows everyone, they know him, and life operates on a you-scratch-my-back-I'll-scratch-yours arrangement.
Lauren - who never learned Chinese, went to college on the east coast, and is now preparing to move to Germany - doesn't have the same sense of identity grounded in Chinese culture and community. But, when Larry goes missing, Lauren embarks on a journey to find him that requires her to reconnect with her heritage. Yee excels at creating individual stories with universal resonance, and she's as much a puzzlemaker as she is a playwright. KING OF THE YEES combines biting humor, keen social commentary, and the thrill of discovery into a touching and also wildly entertaining package.
I caught a preview performance, which is basically a rehearsal with an audience, so the show wasn't quite yet in its prime-time shape. But even so, it was excellent. Sandra Lee's performance as Lauren was spot-on - I could empathize with every exasperated look and embarrassed grimace. Madeleine Tran, who plays Actor 2 (a collection of roles), has been on my watch list since I saw her in Third Rail's gorgeous The Music Man earlier this year. Her earnestness and the way she physically embodies a range of characters make her a joy to watch. And Heath Hyun - well, I don't want to spoil anything, so I'll just say I wish my ancestors were half that cool.
KING OF THE YEES runs through November 20. More details and tickets here.
From This Author - Krista Garver
October 19, 2022
Through two unnamed characters – lonely people struggling to find purpose and connection – the play explores how fundamental empathy is to our existence. I give this production my absolute highest recommendation.
Review: THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME at Portland Center Stage
October 18, 2022
This beautiful play wraps a history lesson about the social justice movement of the 1960s in a poignant family drama. Also, the final scene is one of the most beautiful expressions of joy I've ever seen on stage.
Review: THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY at Profile Theatre
October 14, 2022
Kristoffer Diaz's play is one of those rare treats that is a heck of a lot of fun and also has something meaningful to say.
Review: F-ING A at Shaking The Tree
October 14, 2022
This play takes you into the darkest parts of human nature and doesn’t give you a path back out, and it forces you to think about what you would do in these situations, where every choice is a bad one. And because of that, it’s must-see theatre.
Review: CHICKEN & BISCUITS at Portland Playhouse
October 6, 2022
Families, amirite? And where better to experience the whole spectrum of family dynamics than at a funeral! In Douglas Lyons' comedy CHICKEN & BISCUITS, now running at Portland Playhouse, the Jenkins family is gathering for the funeral of their patriarch and pastor.