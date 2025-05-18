Review: CHRIS GRACE: AS SCARLETT JOHANSSON at Portland Center Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson, currently playing at Portland Center Stage, is a delightfully disorienting theatrical experience that defies categorization and expectations. From the moment Grace takes the stage, he shapeshifts between identities until you're not quite sure whose story you're witnessing. Is this Chris Grace playing Scarlett Johansson, or Scarlett Johansson playing Chris Grace?

The premise springs from controversy: Johansson's much-criticized casting in the adaptation of the Japanese manga Ghost in the Shell in 2017. But this is not a straightforward critique (not a “hit” piece, as Grace continually reminds us). It’s something far more nuanced and surprising—a comedic rabbit hole where reality keeps folding in on itself, creating the theatrical equivalent of Inception. What might have been a simple commentary on Hollywood whitewashing evolves into a profound exploration of how we construct and perform our identities.

What makes this show tick is Grace's disarming delivery. His deadpan approach is hilarious while also making space for unexpected moments of revelation about the insidious nature of racism and our collective complicity in it. The humor never undermines the message; instead, it creates an entry point that makes difficult conversations accessible.

This production represents a departure from Portland Center Stage's typical programming. Born at a fringe festival, it maintains that experimental energy. The result is refreshing—a show that entertains thoroughly while challenging viewers to examine their assumptions about race, representation, and reality itself. Only by breaking down our conception of what's "real" can we begin to see how artificially constructed our reality actually is. And only from that unsettled perspective can we start to imagine different possibilities. Grace accomplishes this with such charm and wit that you hardly notice how thoroughly he's dismantled your worldview until you're struggling to reassemble it.

Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson combines intellectual complexity with genuine entertainment value. It's smart without being pretentious, political without being preachy, and—perhaps most importantly—extremely funny while asking profound questions. For Portland theatergoers looking for something that breaks the mold while delivering top-notch performance, this show shouldn't be missed.

Chris Grace: As Scarlett Johansson runs through June 22. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Jingzi Zhao

