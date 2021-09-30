Portland'5 Presents Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) and Joe Kye at the Newmark Theatre

Portland'5 Centers for the Arts is pleased to present the Portland debut of award-winning Korean folk-pop group Ak Dan Gwang Chil and Portland-based violinist-looper Joe Kye in concert at the Newmark Theatre.

With one foot in the world of tradition and another in glitzy upbeat pop, Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7) features three powerhouse female folk singers and a rich repertoire inspired by Korea's sacred, shamanic ritual music (gut) and beloved folk songs (minyo) of Hwanghae Province, in the northern reaches of the Peninsula. Their powerful performances engage and immerse like no other, presenting the spiritual blessings and positive energy of traditional music in a thoroughly modern and often comical style.

ADG7 was organized in 2015, the year Korea commemorated its 70th anniversary of national liberation. By reconnecting with and reimaging shared Korean cultural roots, ADG7 expresses the true meaning of liberation and the desire for unification. The group's recognitions include Best Group at the 2018 KBS Korean Traditional Music Awards and the Sori Frontier Award at the 2017 Jeongju International Sori Festival, plus recent performances at WOMEX (World Music Expo) 2019 and globalFEST 2020 as official artists.

Born in Korea and raised in Seattle, Portland-based violinist- looper and vocalist Joe Kye has drawn rave reviews since launching his music career in 2013, "discharging world[s] of emotion" and delivering "divine messages" with his lush string loops and eclectic style (Guitar World). Drawing upon his migrant upbringing, Kye blends indie-rock, jazz, classical, pop, and world folk to create a unique sound that "leaves everyone in awe" (Sac News and Review). With his innovative use of digital effects and looping, Kye weaves together diverse textures, catchy melodies, and rich, sweet vocals to create songs that groove, uplift, and empower listeners.

This program is supported by Korea Arts Management Service and Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles.