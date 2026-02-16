BYE BYE BIRDIE To Be Presented At Gallery Theater

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gallery Theater wil bring audiences the beloved musical comedy Bye Bye Birdie, running March 6 through March 29, 2026, on the Main Stage.

Full of energy and humor, Bye Bye Birdie is a joyful tribute to 1950s America, when rock and roll was changing the culture and teenagers were beginning to find their own voice. When rock star Conrad Birdie (Derek Baker) is drafted into the army, his manager Albert (Seth Renne) and his loyal secretary Rosie (Victoria Garcia) plan a farewell appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show that sends the quiet town of Sweet Apple, Ohio into a frenzy. Local teenager Kim MacAfee (Liliana Quiroz) is chosen for a goodbye kiss on live television, but nothing about the night goes according to plan.

Directed by Emily Matsuda, this production celebrates both the nostalgia and the satire of the era while highlighting themes that still resonate today. With its bright score, lovable characters, and playful look at fame, family, and growing up, Bye Bye Birdie continues to charm audiences of all ages.

The creative team includes Assistant Director Kalina Morgan, Music Director Chelsea Janzen Williams, Choreographers Teri Newman and Livi Buck, Stage Manager Karen Root, Costumer Jenn Bates with assistants Cathy Willoughby and Beth Staats, Show Liaison Sean Keller, and Theater Manager Jared Richard.

Featuring Derek Baker, Jared Choc, Gabe Cook, Bella Eberle, Kevin Folgate, Victoria Garcia, Callum Godfrey, Ruby Van Holland, Jackson Ross, Kwynn Johnston, Evelyn Janzen, Loretta Kitt, Anya Kohl, Clementine Lindman, Lisa Lindman, Kim Meyers, Tyson Miller, Esther Morgan, Travis Morgan, Gavin Newhouse, Owen Olson, Amanda Pewonka Farmer, Zelda Quist, Liliana Quiroz, Seth Renne, Ray Roberts, Payton Russ, Lesley Ryburn, Jordyn Smith, Maya Strunk, Melissa Thomas, Webb Thomas, Molly VanDyck, Carter Whitfield, Greyson Willis, Campbell Willis.

Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm for a total of 12 performances. Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $17 for students. A $2.50 transaction fee applies. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up