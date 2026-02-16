THE NOTEBOOK Musical Set for Portland's Keller Auditorium in March

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The hit Broadway musical The Notebook will play Keller Auditorium in Portland from March 10–15, 2026, as part of the 2025–26 Broadway Season.

Based on the bestselling novel that inspired the film, the musical follows Allie and Noah, two people from different backgrounds whose relationship endures across decades despite forces that threaten to separate them. The Broadway production played the Schoenfeld Theatre from March 2024 through December 2024 following its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in 2022.

The production features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. Direction is by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The creative team for the tour includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. Carmel Dean serves as music supervisor and collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and orchestrations with John Clancy. Tina Faye is the music director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The production received three 2024 Tony Award nominations, including Best Book of a Musical and nominations for Best Performance by an Actress and Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. It also received Drama League Award nominations for Outstanding Production of a Musical, two Distinguished Performance Awards, and the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

Atlantic Records released the Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording. Following its release, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect.

Performance Schedule

The performance schedule for the Portland engagement of The Notebook is:

Tuesday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. – American Sign Language Interpreted

Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. – Audio Description

Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Open Caption

Tickets are available online.