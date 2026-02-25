Stumptown Stages and Pegasus Puppets to Present AVENUE Q in Portland

🎭 NEW! Portland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Portland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stumptown Stages has announced its upcoming production of the hilarious and beloved musical “Avenue Q”, as a part of its new Second Stages productions running March 13 – April 12, 2026 at the Portland'5 Brunish Theatre. They have joined forces with Pegasus Puppets to bring you this amazing production.

Winner of the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score, (Beating out juggernaut “Wicked” for Best Musical.) “Avenue Q” delivers laugh-out-loud humor, memorable songs, and a refreshingly clever take on the struggles of adult life. Audiences will follow Princeton and a quirky cast of both humans and puppets as they navigate love, work, friendship, and finding their purpose on Avenue Q—where life's challenges are bigger than Sesame Street, but just as catchy.

“Avenue Q is a truly unique musical experience,” said Stumptown Stages' Artistic Director. “It combines sharp wit with heart-felt storytelling that resonates with audiences of all ages—just be prepared to laugh, sing, and maybe see yourself in these unforgettable characters.”

Cast & Crew:

Directed by Steve Coker and Emily Alexander

Featuring the talents of Brian Kennedy, Emily Alexander, Eric Zulu, Zuzu Alexander Hines, Sharon Chang, Roman Martinez and Steve Coker