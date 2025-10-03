Portland Opera Elects Kregg Arntson as Board President and Welcomes New Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Portland Opera has announced updates to its Board of Directors, including the election of longtime member Kregg Arntson as Board President. In a unanimous vote, Linda Brown, Christine Lewis, Larry Roper, and Carol Turner were also elected to leadership positions as Treasurer, Vice Presidents, and Secretary, respectively. Additionally, three new members—Laura Howe, Ayaka Jones, and Vanessa Valencia—have joined the board.

Kregg Arntson, Director of Community Impact and Executive Director of the PGE Foundation, has served on the Portland Opera board since 2016. “I work alongside a remarkable group of committed volunteers who deeply believe in the transformative power of the arts and the mission of Portland Opera,” Arntson said. His priorities as President include maintaining the company’s financial health, expanding audiences, and serving as a champion for the cultural and economic value of opera in the region.

Laura Howe, an Accounting Manager at OnPoint Community Credit Union, brings over 20 years of financial expertise and a lifelong passion for the arts. “I’m excited to join the Portland Opera board and contribute to an organization that champions the arts,” Howe said.

Ayaka Jones, a Senior Account Executive at FINN Partners, specializes in communications and has combined her professional work with an ongoing dedication to music. “Driven by a lifelong passion for the arts, I am honored to serve on the board and contribute to Portland’s rich and ever-evolving cultural ecosystem,” she shared.

Vanessa Valencia, Vice President of Financial Planning Analysis at OnPoint Community Credit Union, brings nearly two decades of experience in financial services and a strong commitment to community service. “I joined the Opera because I understand the arts in Portland will help weave a stronger, more connected, and resilient community,” she said.