Play On Shakespeare Commissions UNIVERSES To Take On HAMLET

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare through translation and adaptation, today announces a commission with UNIVERSES to take on Hamlet. Amrita Ramanan, OSF's Literary Director, will serve as dramaturg.

UNIVERSES is a national Ensemble Theater Company of multi-disciplined writers and performers of color who fuse theater, poetry, dance, jazz, hip hop, politics, down-home blues and Spanish boleros to create moving, challenging and entertaining works for the stage. The group breaks the traditional theatrical bounds to create its own brand of theater. Founded in The Bronx, New York in 1995, the members of UNIVERSES came together in the urban poetry and music scene of the late 1990s; quickly moving through the "downtown" performance scene to build a home for themselves in American Theatre. In their 24 years, UNIVERSES has performed at venues throughout the United States and toured extensively worldwide.

Amrita Ramanan, in four seasons at OSF, has been the Production Dramaturg for As You Like It, Cambodian Rock Band, Macbeth, Alice in Wonderland, Oklahoma!; and Co-Production Dramaturg for Henry V, Snow in Midsummer; and Co-Dramaturg for Henry IV, Part One, Henry IV, Part Two. She's the current Production Dramaturg for Poor Yella Rednecks, Confederates, Everything That Never Happened; and Co-Production Dramaturg for Confederates. Prior to OSF, in five seasons at Arena Stage, she served as the Production Dramaturg for Mary T. & Lizzy K., My Fair Lady, The Music Man, Trouble in Mind, Ruined, Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies and Crowns; developed the Public Arena -- an engagement initiative aimed at creating and maintaining a dynamic exchange between artists, audiences and staff about the art onstage; line-produced the playwright residencies for Lisa Kron and Charles Randolph-Wright; and produced Arena Stage's Downstairs New Play Reading Series. She's served as a Producer and/or Dramaturg for numerous other productions over the course of her esteemed career.

UNIVERSES: "We are honored to engage with Shakespeare's masterpiece during these troubled times. Seems like betrayal, revenge and our search for love find us all at every corner. We are eager to rediscover Hamlet through this modern lens, dive into the language anew and see where understanding and intent intersect as we ride the cadence, rhyme and reason." They add: "We are equally thrilled to finally work with Dr. Lue Douthit and Amrita Ramanan, who will dramaturgically support and advise us on this journey; as well as with Kamilah Long and the Play On team. How often do you get to join dear friends on an adventure like this?"

Amrita Ramanan: "I am thrilled to collaborate with Play On Shakespeare and UNIVERSES on a new modern verse translation of Hamlet. Having known Steven, Mildred, and Ninja for over a decade, they remain artists that I admire so deeply. Their ability to tell stories from their souls and their natural poetic style make them the perfect ensemble to tackle this translation. It's always a gift to be in process with UNIVERSES." She continues: "We will be going straight to the source and translating the Hamlet First Folio. We're treating Hamlet like a new play - unpacking how it feels, sounds, and resonates with today's ears."

Play On Shakespeare's CEO and Creative Director, Lue Douthit: "I recently re-watched a video clip of 'Omar's Rant' from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival production of Party People by UNIVERSES. And I was stunned -- once again -- by the depth, breadth, and complexity of its poetic structure." She continues: "Amrita has been a supporter of Play On since its inception at OSF and I'm very happy that UNIVERSES chose her as their dramaturg. They join a stellar roster of artists who have been on this adventure with Shakespeare. I can't wait to hear how their voices will blend together. "

Play On Shakespeare's Managing Director, Kamilah Long: "Joining the POS team and having the opportunity to work with UNIVERSES again is a gift. I have been a longtime fan of UNIVERSES after my first time seeing them perform in 2005 at The Actors Theatre of Louisville. I also had the opportunity to work with UNIVERSES as a production assistant for a workshop of Party People and as the Asst. Director Observer for "UNISON," while they were the Playwrights in Residence at OSF. UNIVERSES also selected Antonio Lynons and myself as their mentees for the National Institute for Directing & Ensemble Creation: 2018 Mentorship Institute mentorship program at Pangea Theatre in Minneapolis. Of course I said yes! So I am more than honored to be on the team that selected UNIVERSES to take on a POS translation of Hamlet and support their success in any way that I can."

Play On Shakespeare is interested in how different playwrights approach the same play. Expect to hear about more commissions in the coming year.

