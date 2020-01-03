Photo Flash: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH At Portland Center Stage

Portland Center Stage at The Armory kicks off the new year with the Tony Award-winning rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, starring Delphon Curtis Jr. as Hedwig and Ithica Tell as Yitzhak. Brilliantly innovative, this genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation tells the story of Hedwig, a German emigrant, who is out to set the record straight about her life, her loves, and the operation that left her with that "angry inch."

"I feel so inspired by John Cameron Mitchell's words and Stephen Trask's music," said Associate Producer Chip Miller, who directs. "The opportunity to dive in and find my way through this iconic piece with a team of awesome collaborators is a gift. Our goal is to make a Hedwig unlike any you've seen, while still staying true to the genius, the fun, and the heartbreak that have brought so much joy and meaning to so many over the past 20 years."

Part rock concert, part cabaret, part stand-up comedy routine, John Cameron Mitchell's Hedwig and the Angry Inch made its debut on the stage of SqueezeBox, a New York City rock 'n' roll drag bar. Hedwig opened Off-Broadway in 1998, where it won the Obie Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical. The 2001 film adaptation won Best Director and Audience Awards at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to become a cult classic. In 2014, Hedwig debuted on Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

The Armory will host various community events surrounding the show, including a special Hedwig and the Angry Inch sing-a-long with the cast and Low Bar Chorale, a drag tribute to Hedwig hosted by Portland's premier drag clown Carla Rossi (Anthony Hudson), pre-show Happy Hours with Basic Rights Oregon, and discussions with cast, crew, and community guests. Details will be posted at www.pcs.org/hedwig closer to the show.

Photo Credit: Owen Carey/Courtesy of Portland Center Stage at The Armory

